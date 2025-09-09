Reps urge PTAD on inclusion of CSR in 2026 Budget

….Commend PTAD’s Pension Reforms

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on Pensions has called on the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) to address gratuity provisions, capital project implementation, and compliance with Corporate Social Responsibility requirements, ahead of the 2026 budget defense.

The Commitee also applauded the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) for its steady progress in implementing pension reforms and improving the welfare of retirees under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS).

Speaking during the Directorate’s 2025 budget performance presentation in Abuja, PTAD’s Executive Secretary, Tolulope Odunaiya outlined key milestones achieved despite funding challenges. These include the seamless implementation of the 28% pension increase approved in 2024, payment of arrears to over 155,000 pensioners, and recent presidential approvals to clear outstanding arrears, introduce health insurance coverage for pensioners, and strengthen the Defined Benefit Scheme.

She disclosed that ₦128.9 billion was appropriated for pensions in 2025, with ₦62.7 billion released by June and ₦56.6 billion already utilized, representing 91.2% of releases. She added that while no allocation was made for gratuities in the current year due to an oversight, PTAD continues to meet its pension obligations and is working with the Federal Government to address unfunded liabilities and other challenges.

The Executive Secretary also admitted that no funds were appropriated for gratuities in the 2025 budget due to what she described as an “inexplicable oversight,” despite ₦777.8 million being allocated and fully released in 2024. She also disclosed that ₦25 billion was appropriated for unfunded pension liabilities in 2025, with ₦13 billion released and ₦8.7 billion utilized so far.

“On personnel expenditure, ₦2.4 billion was appropriated for 2025, of which ₦1.09 billion had been released and fully utilized. Overhead costs recorded ₦1.49 billion in appropriations, with ₦434 million released and ₦334 million expended by mid-year. Capital expenditure of ₦820 million has yet to be implemented due to delays arising from the bottom-up cash flow management policy and the extension of the 2024 capital budget to December 2025.

The Executive Secretary also highlighted PTAD’s achievements, including the seamless implementation of the 28% pension increment approved by the Federal Government in 2024, ongoing arrears payments for pension increments, and recent presidential approvals covering health insurance for Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS) pensioners and settlement of 35 months of pension arrears for NITEL/MTEL retirees. She noted, however, that the agency was facing eviction from its Maitama office and struggling with vendor payments.

Lawmakers, led by Committee Chairman Hon. Jallo Hussaini Mohammed, commended PTAD for what he described as “tangible efforts to safeguard the welfare of pensioners,” noting that the Directorate has consistently demonstrated commitment to accountability and service delivery.

However, the chairman reminded the agency of the need to embrace Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) as part of its future plans, saying the committee will ensure CSR provisions are reflected in the 2026 budget of all pension-related agencies.

“Corporate social responsibility is not just about compliance, it’s about giving back. As we move into the 2026 budget year, we want to see CSR captured by all pension agencies, including PTAD,” Hon. Mohamed said.

He assured pensioners that the National Assembly remains committed to protecting their rights and ensuring prompt payment of entitlements, adding that the committee would continue to work closely with PTAD to resolve outstanding issues. He also pledged continued oversight support and PTAD expressing gratitude for the House Committee’s guidance and collaboration.

Citing Sections 88 and 89 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and Section 81 of the House Standing Orders, Hon. Mohammed reiterated that the committee has a constitutional duty to conduct strict oversight on all pension-related matters. He said the committee will intensify investigations and prepare a detailed report on PTAD’s operations before the next budget cycle.

“The House has directed us to carry out thorough oversight of pension agencies. Activities in 2026 will not be business as usual. We will enforce accountability and ensure pensioners get what is due to them,” he declared.