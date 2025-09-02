Reps reaffirm confidence in Abbas, describe impeachment move as false

The House of Representatives has reaffirmed its confidence in the leadership of the Speaker, Rep. Tajudeen Abbas, saying there is no plan to impeach the speaker.

The Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Rep. Philip Agbese, made the clarification in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Agbese who extolled the speaker’s leadership excellence, said Abbas had maintained outstanding qualities and respect for colleagues.

Describing the speaker as an exemplary leader, Agbese said he had shown leadership in promoting pro-members welfare and constituencies’ development.

Dismissing the recent media report on alleged plans for a showdown against the speaker, upon resumption from recess, Agbese, described the reports as speculative and a deliberate attempt to sow seeds of discord in the green chamber.

Agbese who said that the publication was misrepresented, restated the members’ solidarity and support for the speaker and the leadership team.

“The confidence of members in Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen is not negotiable and unwavering.

“Since his emergence, Mr Speaker has demonstrated outstanding qualities of leadership, fairness, and deep respect for colleagues across party lines,” he said.

According to Agbese, the speaker has continued to carry members along in decision-making in line with the ‘People’s House’ mantra and has shown unmatched commitment to the welfare of members and their constituencies.

He noted that the reported grievances over staff recruitment in the National Assembly were either based on mischief or outright misinformation.

Agbese clarified that the recruitment of staff was carried out by the National Assembly Service Commission, an independent body and not by the speaker or the 10th house leadership.

“Attempts to drag the speaker into matters outside his statutory purview are unfortunate.

“The speaker has remained focused on strengthening the capacity of members to deliver on their mandate to Nigerians,’’ he said.

He, however, said that as a leader with a listening ear, the speaker has constituted two special committees to look into the issues.

Agbese said that one of the committees is to be headed by the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu and the other headed by the former Deputy Speaker of the 9th House, Rt. Hon Idris Wase.

“Abbas Tajudeen has done more than enough to stabilise the house. During our first year in office he had to shed all the weight acquired from previous leadership to accommodate everyone.

“This means that he has to give up his statutory benefits for first termer in terms of projects and resources allocation.

“He didn’t stop there, he decentralised some of the Committees to ensure not just wider oversight, but to ensure many members occupy leadership positions.

“The speaker is completely accessible and works round the clock on 24hrs basis. If he is not in the office he is at his personal residence attending to members’ concerns individually and collectively.

“I remember a particular Christmas when I had to lead about 13 members to him because they were stranded and didn’t have rice to give to their constituents. These are my colleagues and they would attest to the immediate result that we got.

“Suffice it to add that he has done quite enough in being the primus inter pares at the same time being a loyal party man who wants Mr President to succeed in all things,’’ he said.

Continuing Agbese said, “the parliament is not docile. You just can’t fight when there are no grievances. We are totally different from other arms of government and aside our rules of engagement, we also have our standing order that makes things smooth for easy results.

“We have the history of the parliament and can testify to it that Tajudeen is the best so far. No one can match his records.

“For many of us in this Assembly, if the opportunity presents itself again, we will chose Abbas as speaker and Kalu as his deputy again.

“He is the most supportive speaker in every ramification. He works quietly for our collective interest at all times.

“Yes, admittedly there are challenges in some areas like the constituency projects which the executive has not done enough to fund. The leadership is not relenting at all to make sure these things are delivered.

“You know in this regards, it is not the members but the constituents. Mr speaker is feeling our pains and won’t sleep until something is done about it”, he said.

Agbese, further, assured Nigerians of their focus on national issues, especially the ongoing constitution amendment exercise, insecurity, economic reforms and budget implementation, among others.

“What the speaker and the leadership of the 10th house are doing is to ensure every member irrespective of party affiliation or zonal leaning, has the needed support to succeed back home in their constituencies and in Abuja.

“Nigerians can be rest assured that the house remains united, committed and focused on delivering on its legislative responsibilities,” he stated.

He urged the media to always verify facts before publication and avoid reports that could undermine the cordial working relationship among members and between the legislature and the Nigerian people.

Agbese reassured Nigerians that the house, under Abbas, remains focused on delivering people-centred legislations and responsive leadership that addresses the daily challenges of citizens across the country.