Reps’ confidence in Speaker Abbas, House leadership not negotiable – Rep. Agbese

House of Reps Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas.

…says Speaker has maintained outstanding qualities, respect for colleagues

…Leadership pro-members welfare, constituencies’ development

By Gift ChapiOdekina Abuja

The Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Hon. Philip Agbese, has dismissed a recent media report suggesting that lawmakers are planning a showdown with the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen upon resumption from their annual recess, describing it as speculative and a deliberate attempt to sow discord in the Green Chamber.

Agbese, an APC lawmaker from Benue, while speaking with some journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, said the publication misrepresented the true state of affairs in the House, stressing that members remain firmly united behind the Speaker and the leadership team.

“The confidence of members in Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen is not negotiable and unwavering. Since his emergence, Mr. Speaker has demonstrated outstanding qualities of leadership, fairness, and deep respect for colleagues across party lines. He has continued to carry members along in decision-making in line with the ‘People’s House’ mantra and has shown unmatched commitment to the welfare of members and development of their constituencies,” Agbese said.

The Deputy Spokesperson noted that the reported grievances over staff recruitment in the National Assembly were either based on mischief or outright misinformation. He clarified that the recruitment of staff was carried out by the National Assembly Service Commission, an independent body, and not by the Speaker or the 10th House leadership.

“Attempts to drag the Speaker into matters outside his statutory purview are unfortunate. The Speaker has remained focused on strengthening the capacity of members to deliver on their mandate to Nigerians. Welfare, constituency support, and effective legislative engagement remain the hallmark of his leadership,” he added.

He, however, said that as a leader with a listening ear, the Speaker has constituted two special committees to look at the issues.

Agbese said one of the committee is to be headed by the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon Benjamin Kalu and the other is to be headed by the former Deputy Speaker of the 9th House, Rt. Hon Idris Wase.

“Abbas Tajudeen has done more than enough to stabilise the house. During our first year in office he had to shed all the weight acquired from previous leadership to accommodate everyone. This means that he had to give up his statutory benefits for first termer in terms of projects and resources allocation.

“He didn’t stop there, he decentralised some of the Committees to ensure not just wider oversight but to ensure many members occupy leadership positions.

“The Speaker is completely accessible and works round the clock on 24hrs basis. If he is not in the office he is at his personal residence attending to members’ concerns individually and collectively.

“I remember a particular Christmas when I had to lead about 13 members to him because they were stranded and didn’t have rice to give to their constituents. These are my colleagues and they would attest to the immediate result that we got. Suffice to add that he has done quite enough in being the primus inter pares at the same time being a loyal party man who wants Mr. President to succeed in all things.

“The parliament is not docile. You just can’t fight when there are no grievances. We are totally different from other arms of government and aside our rules of engagement, we also have our standing order that makes things smooth for easy results.

“We have the history of the parliament and can testify to it that Rt. Hon Abbas Tajudeen

PhD. is the best so far. No one can match his records.

“For many of us in this Assembly, if the opportunity presents itself again, we will chose Abbas as Speaker and Benjamin Kalu as his Deputy again.

“He is the most supportive Speaker in every ramification. He works quietly for our collective interest at all times.

“Yes, admittedly there are challenges in some areas like the constituency projects which the executive has not done enough to fund. The leadership is not relenting at all to make sure these things are delivered.

“You know in this regards, it is not the members but the constituents. Mr. Speaker is feeling our pains and won’t sleep until something is done about it”, he said.

Agbese further assured Nigerians that when the House reconvenes on September 23, it would focus squarely on national issues, especially the ongoing constitution amendment exercise, insecurity, economic reforms, and budget implementation, among others, rather than needless distractions.

“What the Speaker and the leadership of the 10th House are doing is to ensure every member irrespective of party affiliation or regional leaning, has the needed support to succeed back home in their constituencies and in Abuja. Nigerians can rest assured that the House remains united, committed, and focused on delivering on its legislative responsibilities,” he stated.

He urged the media to always verify facts before publication, and avoid reports that could undermine the cordial working relationship among members and between the legislature and the Nigerian people.

Hon. Agbese further reassured Nigerians that the House, under Speaker Abbas, remains focused on delivering people-centred legislation and responsive leadership that addresses the daily challenges of citizens across the country.