Reports against Oluwasegun Elusoji are false – Legal team

Lagos, Nigeria — The legal team of U.S.-based Nigerian information security engineer, Oluwasegun Rolland Elusoji, has denied recent allegations published in the media, insisting the reports are damaging to his reputation.

In rejoinders published in two national dailies on Friday, August 29, 2025, W.K. Shittu (SAN) & Co. described the notices as “false, misleading, injurious to reputation, and issued in disregard of ongoing legal proceedings both in Nigeria and the United States.”

They noted that Mr. Elusoji is already involved in ongoing legal proceedings in the United States. They argued that this fact was omitted in the publications, which they said misrepresented his situation.

“Our client is not evading justice; he is actively defending himself before competent courts in the United States and has also initiated proceedings in Nigeria to clear his name,” the lawyers said in their statement.

In a sworn affidavit filed in the U.S., Mr. Elusoji stated that he resides in Conroe, Texas; is employed as an information security engineer; is cooperating with investigations in both countries; and has retained W.K. Shittu (SAN) to pursue legal remedies in Nigeria. He further maintained that the publications were harmful to his reputation and called for their withdrawal.

Lead counsel Dr. Wahab Shittu (SAN) described the publications as prejudicial, warning that they amounted to a media trial. He urged that the notices be withdrawn pending the outcome of ongoing court proceedings.

“The rule of law requires that justice must take its full course in both Nigeria and the United States. Our client is entitled to equal access to justice without discrimination or defamation,” Shittu said.

Mr. Elusoji’s legal team stressed that he remains committed to defending his name through lawful means and appealed to law enforcement agencies and the media to avoid further reports that could prejudice judicial processes or cause reputational damage.