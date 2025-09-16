Report lauds FCMB’s path to recapitalization success

By Emeka Anaeto

A new report from geopolitical and economic research firm, SBM Intelligence, has highlighted FCMB Group’s recapitalisation strategy as a standout example of prudent financial management and strategic foresight.

The report, titled “Capital, Competition, and Consolidation,” assesses how Nigeria’s Tier-2 banks are navigating the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) 2026 recapitalisation directive and positions FCMB as a benchmark for sustainable growth.

According to the analysis, FCMB Group has adopted a “comprehensive, phased approach” designed to raise approximately ₦400 billion. This strategy is structured to meet the new capital requirements for international banks while minimising earnings dilution and maintaining investor confidence.

The report details FCMB’s multi-stage plan, which has already seen significant success. The first phase, a public offer completed in early 2025, was oversubscribed by 33%, raising ₦144.6 billion. This initial success demonstrates strong market confidence in the bank’s direction.

The SBM Intelligence report notes that FCMB’s strategy is particularly well-balanced. While other banks have pursued aggressive, high-growth strategies, FCMB’s results “reflect a balanced strategy that prioritises core banking strength and risk-adjusted returns.”

This approach is further evidenced by the bank’s prudent risk management, with a non-performing loan (NPL) ratio of just 4%—comfortably below the 5% regulatory threshold.

Financial performance metrics from the first quarter of 2025 underscore the success of this strategy. FCMB reported impressive gross earnings of ₦252.7 billion, a 41% year-on-year increase that surpassed its internal projections. This growth was driven by a 71% surge in interest income, showcasing the bank’s ability to capitalise on market opportunities.

The report concludes that FCMB’s “prudent management and operational discipline will be critical in navigating the evolving landscape and sustaining long-term shareholder value.” As the Nigerian banking sector moves towards a more consolidated future, FCMB’s timely and proactive execution of its recapitalisation programme sets it apart by coupling capital strength with digital innovation and operational efficiency.

FCMB appears poised not just to meet regulatory expectations but to contribute significantly to financial stability, investor confidence, and inclusive economic growth.