Rep Yinka Aluko empowers 600 youth, women in Kwara

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Member of the House of Representatives, representing Ilorin East/South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Yinka Aluko has empowered at least 600 youth and women of the constituency with start-up items and toolkits to make them self-reliant.

The lawmaker speaking on Thursday during the distribution of Economic Empowerment and Poverty alleviation items /Toolkits organised for women and youth in the constituency in collaboration with Lower Niger River Basin Development Authority, Dr Yinka Aluko, said the idea of the initiative is to give back to society and reduce the poverty level among the people.

Represented by his legislative aide, Barr Isiaka Amode, Aluko, who said that the empowerment items given out should be seen as a right and not a privilege, commended the beneficiaries for their support to him and the state government urging them to continue in that direction.

He advised the beneficiaries to ensure they use the items given to them for the purposes they are meant for to make their lives better.

The lawmaker also urged those not captured in the empowerment to exercise patience for next batch, which will come shortly.

Aluko advised the beneficiaries to take advantage of the opportunity and start up a business no matter how small and not sell the items.

In his address the Coordinator of the empowerment programme,Abdullahi Galadima said the essence of the empowerment is to improve the economic well-being of the beneficiaries.

He said the beneficiaries were selected directly from communities in the federal constituency without recourse to party affiliation.

In their separate remarks, some of the beneficiaries, Akande Adekunle and Aremu Oyinkansola, said the empowerment items will enhance their businesses.

They said the income made will be used to support the family.

They however, appealed to other beneficiaries not to contemplate selling the items, adding that they should use them for the purposes they are meant for.