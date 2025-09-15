Rep Dasuki donates relief materials to bandit-attack victims in Tambuwal/Kebbe Federal constituency

Rep Abdussamad Dasuki (PDP–Sokoto), member representing Tambuwal/Kebbe Federal Constituency, has commiserated with his constituents affected by recent bandits’ attacks in Kuchi and Jabo districts of Sokoto State.

Dasuki, who visited victims at Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in Fakku (Kebbe LGA) and Jabo (Tambuwal LGA), provided immediate relief materials, including assorted food items and other essentials.

Represented by his Senior Legislative Aide, Attahiru Danmadi, the lawmaker assured the victims of his commitment to ensuring adequate measures are taken to safeguard their lives and restore normalcy.

“We are here today to see things for ourselves, and I want to assure you that necessary actions are already being taken to guarantee your safety and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“I am deeply touched by your current situation, and as your representative, I will do all that is necessary to end this notorious act.

“This is only an immediate intervention, but from now on, you will continue to receive the necessary support to sustain your livelihood in this difficult period,” Dasuki said.

He disclosed ongoing collaboration with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) for additional support, assuring that relief materials would soon be delivered.

The legislator also commended the response of security agencies to the crisis but urged them to intensify efforts to apprehend the criminals.

During the visit, Dasuki presented bags of maize, millet, gari, groundnut cake, and other items to the victims, while also sympathising with families who lost loved ones in the attacks.