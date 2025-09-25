Rep. Aguocha lauds DSS, Attorney General over medical care for Nnamdi Kanu

The lawmaker representing Ikwuano/Umuahia North/Umuahia South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Obi Aguocha, has commended the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Adeola Ajayi, and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chief Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), for their intervention in the medical case of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Speaking on Thursday in Abuja, Hon. Aguocha expressed satisfaction that, following his appeal to the DSS, Kanu had been relocated to a medical facility and was receiving treatment in line with the recommendations of his doctors.

The federal lawmaker dismissed reports suggesting that Kanu was not receiving adequate medical attention, noting that he was personally monitoring the welfare of the detained leader.

He commended what he described as the prompt response and humane disposition of the DSS Director General and the Attorney General, saying their action reflected leadership, compassion, and respect for human rights.

“This matter is not solely political or legal. It is fundamentally about human dignity, the sanctity of life, and the supremacy of the rule of law. I commend the DSS and the Attorney General for showing responsibility and empathy,” Aguocha stated.

Reiterating his broader vision, Hon. Aguocha stressed the importance of adopting a political solution that upholds justice while fostering reconciliation, peace, and stability across the Southeast.