Renewed hope ambassadors drum support for Tinubu’s re-election bid

The Renewed Hope Ambassadors, a pro-Tinubu support group, has intensified grassroots mobilization efforts in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) ahead of the 2027 general elections, urging Nigerians to re-elect President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The group, which has become increasingly visible in recent weeks, embarked on a courtesy visit to the District Head of Galadimawa community, HRH Musa Barde, over the weekend.

Addressing a large crowd at the palace, the group’s Public Relations Officer, Ambassador Samuel Ojli Michael, called for maximum support for President Tinubu, citing what he described as notable achievements of the administration in economic recovery, industrialization, and infrastructural development, particularly within the FCT.

“As a respected traditional ruler, we have chosen to commence our community outreach and mobilization in your community, and we are glad that you have welcomed us with open arms,” Ojli said. “Millions of well-meaning Nigerians believe this administration has brought remarkable transformation, and we are committed to ensuring its continuity.”

He added that the visit aimed to secure the support of the community leadership and residents in consolidating Tinubu’s mandate in 2027.

In his response, the District Head, HRH Musa Barde, expressed appreciation for the visit, assuring the delegation of his community’s support for the Renewed Hope agenda.

“You have gladdened my heart with your visit and clear message,” he said. “We want progress, and we cannot jump ship when the current administration is developing our communities and opening up rural areas. Be assured of our continued support.”

The visit was attended by members of the Council of Chiefs, community leaders, youth and women groups, stakeholders, and the delegation of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors.