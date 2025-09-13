Remo stool: Ogun community petitions Abiodun, rejects Oba-elect

•Alleges irregularities in selection process

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Indigenes of Isara-Remo, in Remo North local government area of Ogun State have petitioned the State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, over what they described as wrong process in the selection of the new Odemo of Isara-Remo, Bashorun Oluwole Ogunbayo.

The petitioners, under the aegis of ‘Concerned Youths of Isara-Remo, both home and in diaspora, pleaded with Governor Abiodun to exercise his powers by declaring the process that produced Bashorun Ogunbayo as the oba-elect of Isara-Remo illegal and order the kingmakers to follow due process and traditional ways of selecting a traditional ruler for the ancient town.

In the petitions, signed by the Diaspora President and Secretary of the Concerned Indigenes, ‘Wale Odetola and Kola Okusanya respectively, which they forwarded to Governor Abiodun, they alleged that the obaship selection process that produced Ogunbayo was fraught with irregularities, which included fraud, intimidation, coercion and impersonation of the town’s Council of Kingmakers among others allegations.

In the first petition, dated 11th September, 2025 and copy of which was made available to Vanguard, the diaspora Isara-Remo Indigenes and the youths of the town appealed to the state governor, to use his office to institute a probe into the incidences of bribery to the tune of several millions of Naira, at the expense of conformation with the traditional practices of Ifa divination, as well as the alleged militarization of Isara-Remo, during the selection process on the 8th of September, 2025.

“As one of the critical stakeholders, deeply invested in the peace, progress and cultural continuity of our homeland, we cannot remain silent while the process is being compromised by intimidation, fraud and disregard for tradition. To disregard the divine Ifa Oracle’s verdict is to undermines the foundation of the Yoruba kingship tradition”.

Emphasizing that the Odemo stool of Isara-Remo remains a symbol of the unity and covenant between the living sons and daughters of the town, Odetola and Okusanya in the petition declared that the Diaspora Community would not relent in defending the sanctity of the stool.

In another petition, dated 9th September, 2025 and signed by four other Isara-Remo indigenes; Sola Odunuga; Prince Kayode Shonibare; Mrs. Dupe Adebajo and Mrs. Abiola Onasanya, they all pleaded with the State government to ensure stoppage of all the processes being made to install Bashorun Ogunbayo as the next traditional ruler of the town.