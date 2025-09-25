‘Remain on site until you finish your job”, Wike charges Contractor

FCT minister, Nyesom Wike

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Nyesom Wike, has warned contractors handling Abuja projects against abandoning sites midway, insisting that any company awarded contracts must remain on site until full completion.

Speaking on Thursday at the flag-off of the construction of Arterial Road N20 (Solomon Lar Way) linking Obafemi Awolowo Way (N5) to the Airport Expressway (AEW), Wike said it would be an embarrassment for contractors to pull out after mobilization.

“I don’t want a situation where you go to a site and then you pull out from the site. That will be very embarrassing. Now that you have moved to site, remain on the site until the job is completed,” Wike charged.

The minister assured residents that Abuja’s development is on track with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, stressing that no sector will be left untouched.

According to him, the ongoing transformation of the capital city will ensure Abuja competes with major world capitals before the end of Tinubu’s first term.

“Under the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr President, the narrative has changed. By the grace of God, before the end of his first tenure, Abuja will compete with most of the cities in the world,” he said.

Wike further disclosed that beyond roads and infrastructure, his administration has also expanded interventions into the health sector and satellite towns, promising balanced development across all sectors.