Relief for Abuja Law School Students as Tinubu approves 600-capacity Hostels

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: President Bola Tinubu has approved the immediate construction of new hostels at the Nigerian Law School, Abuja Campus, and a major road project linking the Body of Benchers Secretariat in Jabi District with Nile University, both in Abuja.

According to a statement issued Tuesday by the Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the FCT Minister, Lere Olayinka, the President directed the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Nyesom Wike, to execute the projects under emergency consideration.

The hostel project will see the development of two purpose-built facilities, each with a capacity of 300 students. One block will serve female students, while the other will be designated for male students. The initiative is expected to significantly improve accommodation conditions for law school students in Abuja.

On infrastructure, Tinubu also directed the construction of the access road linking the Body of Benchers Secretariat to Nile University.

The FCT Minister’s office said the road, once completed, will not only provide smooth access to the Secretariat but also ease traffic congestion on the busy route leading to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC headquarters.