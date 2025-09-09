Reliable power key to resilient healthcare – World Bank

The World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, Mr Mathew Verghis, has emphasised that reliable electricity is essential for resilient and efficient healthcare delivery in Nigeria.

Speaking in Abuja on Tuesday, through his representative, Vinay Vurukutu, at the opening of the first National Stakeholders’ Dialogue on Power in the Health Sector, Verghis stressed the importance of clean, stable electricity in healthcare operations.

The two-day event, themed “Powering Health through Public-Private Synergy: Energising Nigeria’s Health Sector for the Future,” brought together stakeholders to explore sustainable energy solutions for health institutions.

Verghis highlighted several World Bank-supported initiatives aimed at electrifying healthcare facilities in Nigeria.

He cited the Nigeria Electrification Programme, which has provided electricity to 100 health centres across all 36 states and two university teaching hospitals.

“The second initiative, the IMPACT Project, is a 650 million dollars credit facility supporting improvements in immunisation and maternal-child health, including the provision of renewable energy to over 2,000 primary healthcare centres nationwide.

“The third, the DARES Project, is a 750 million dollars initiative designed to scale up access to electricity through distributed solar rooftop systems, currently being piloted in health facilities across Lagos State.”

He noted that early results from those projects showed improved working conditions for medical staff, increased patient access, and reductions in infant and maternal mortality.

“The World Bank remains committed to supporting Nigeria in transforming today’s power challenges into tomorrow’s opportunities for every citizen,” Verghis said.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Power, Mr Mahmuda Mamman, stated that unreliable electricity threatened healthcare delivery, delayed essential procedures, and increased operational costs.

He reaffirmed the ministry’s goal of providing uninterrupted, clean, and affordable power to all health institutions.

Mamman highlighted key initiatives, including the Nigerian Energy Transition Plan, decentralised solar power systems, rural electrification, and public building energy efficiency programmes.

In her remarks, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Ms. Daju Kachollom, said the dialogue aligned with the government’s mission to ensure quality healthcare for all Nigerians, regardless of location.

“Power in health is not just an infrastructure issue, it’s a matter of life, dignity, and hope,” she said.

Kachollom also announced that a key outcome of the event would be the signing of a historic multi-stakeholder compact.

“This agreement aims to unite the government, development partners, private sector, civil society, and innovators in a shared commitment.

“The goal of the compact is to ensure that no health facility in Nigeria is left in the dark, by providing sustainable and reliable power to support effective healthcare delivery across the country.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the dialogue will explore innovative financing, scale climate-smart energy solutions, strengthen governance, and prioritise rural and underserved communities.