Releasing withheld funds to ‘sacked’ APC officials is abuse of power — Osun NULGE

…You’re not in position to interpret court judgment, law—Osun APC reacts

By Shina Abubakar

OSHOGBO—The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employee, NULGE, in Osun State has described the release of withheld council funds to the “sacked” All Progressives Congress, APC officials has an abuse of power by officials of the Federal Government.

The Federal Government had withheld allocation due to Osun State Local Government Council Areas following the standstill at the council as both the APC elected officials and that of the Peoples Democratic Party lay claim to control of the secretariats. The imbroglio led to withdraw of services by workers at the council since February this year.

Speaking with newsmen at the State Secretariat in Osogbo, yesterday, Dr. Nathaniel Ogungbangbe, along with Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC Chairman, Dr. Christopher Arapasopo and other NULGE leaders, he said NULGE members would not work with the “sacked” council chairman despite release of six months allocation to them.

While berating the the Minister of Finance, Accountant General of the Federation, the Attorney-General of the Federation and the Central Bank of Nigeria for releasing the council fund to the illegal officials, he wondered why they decided to jettisoned the rule of law for politicking.

“We have it on good authority that these three Principal Officers of the Federal Government have released the Osun State Local Government Councils Allocations for the month of March, 2025 to August, 2025 to the illegal Bank Accounts opened by court-sacked APC Chairmen and Councilors.

“We find this development very scary and alarming. Paying Local Government Allocations into privately opened and illegal Bank Accounts of politicians is unbelievable, bizarre and unprecedented in the history of public administration in Nigeria.

Ogungbangbe, also appealed to NULGE members across the state to stay away from work, saying working with the APC officials would amount to abuse of democracy.

Reacting, Osun APC Director of Media and Information, Kola Olabisi disclosed that NULGE is not in position to decide which elected officials were sacked by the court or interpret court judgment, saying the APC elected officials were reinstated by the February 10, 2025 Court of Appeal judgment.

According to him, “We want to, as a party which believes in the rule of law, make it abundantly clear that it is not the duty of the NULGE to interpret any court judgement and that the Court of Appeal judgment of the 10th of February, 2025 which reinstated the APC local government council chairmen and their councillors is still in force as there is no record anywhere that it was appealed against.”