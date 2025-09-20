Home » News » Release Nnamdi Kanu to Bianca Ojukwu, Ohanaeze PG, Onoh tell Tinubu
September 20, 2025

Release Nnamdi Kanu to Bianca Ojukwu, Ohanaeze PG, Onoh tell Tinubu

Kanu raises alarm, alleges tricks by FG to perpetually hold him down Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has drawn attention to what he described as serial executive and judicial fraud being perpetrated against him since his extraordinary rendition in 2021. In an open letter addressed to Nigerians yesterday, Kanu said: ‘’In a judgment entered on March 1, 2017, the Federal High Court, Abuja, ruled that the ‘IPOB is not an unlawful group’. At the time, it received widespread publicity which can be verified. ‘’This landmark ruling (made by the court before it turned unjust) emanated in a criminal proceedings that required ‘proof beyond reasonable doubt’ and in which the federal government and my humble self presented our respective cases. ‘’Alas! Instead of the federal government to go on appeal as the law mandated (if they are dissatisfied with the judgment), the former Attorney-General (Abubakar Malami) went behind closed doors with a letter signed by late Abba Kyari and got IPOB proscribed/tagged a terrorist group in an ex parte proceedings that conducted without notice to me or to the IPOB. ‘’This abominable incident was the earliest sign yet that the government and its judiciary have struck an unholy and fraudulent alliance to deny me my rights and thereby imperil the life and liberty of millions who identity with IPOB. ‘’On October 26, 2022, a Federal High Court declared my extraordinary rendition and detention as unconstitutional, stating that: ‘the manner of arrest and detention of the Applicant (Mazi Nnamdi Kanu) in Kenya, his continued detention in Abuja, his subjection to physical and mental trauma by the Respondents, the inhuman and degrading treatment meted out to the Applicant amounts to a brazen violation of the Applicant’s fundamental right to dignity of his person and threat to life under Section 34 (1)(a) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).’ ‘’The court further ordered the federal government to apologize to me and pay me compensation. In a responsible society and well-ordered, run by a responsible government, this judgment is sufficient to have ended my lengthy detention and encourage the federal government to constructively engage me on the issue of the self-determination agitation that triggered this whole saga. ‘’Pedal back to October 13, 2022, when the Court of Appeal held that: ‘The courts must never shy away from calling the executive to order when they resort to acts of ‘executive lawlessness.’ ‘’The duty of the courts is to maintain a balance between ensuring that law and order is obeyed and the protection of the individual from oppressive actions by the executive. ‘’By the forcible abduction and extraordinary rendition of the Appellant (Mazi Nnamdi Kanu) from Kenya to this country on the 27th day of June 2021, in violation of international and state laws, the lower court or, indeed, any court in this country is divested of jurisdiction to entertain charges against the Appellant’. ‘’Despite the clarity of this judgment and its comportment with reason, the federal government refused to release me from detention while it went behind closed doors and connived with three other justices of the court of appeal who fraudulently and swiftly sat on appeal over the judgment and practically destroyed it by issuing what they termed ‘a stay of execution’. ‘’One may then ask: Is it not abominable for a court to stay a judgment the government already disobeyed? In a plethora of cases, the Supreme Court has held that anybody who disobeys a related court order cannot be given any judicial relief until such order is obeyed. ‘’This is a sound reasoning that applied to everybody but is fraudulently overlooked when it comes to my case. Fast forward to 15th December 2023 when the Supreme Court sent back my case to the Federal High Court for trial. ‘’For avoidance of doubt, that was not the only decision the Supreme Court made. It also decided that my bail should not have been revoked and it went on to state clearly that the judge exhibited significant and unacceptable bias by revoking my bail. ‘’In a sane society, one would expect that when the High court received my case from the Supreme Court and hankered down for trial, it was also duty-bound to restore my bail in line with the pronouncement of the apex court. ‘’But that did not happen. Why? Well, your guess is as good as mine and that is: the Court connived with the federal government to continue my detention in violation of Section 287 of the Nigerian Constitution. ‘’On September 24, 2024, I decided that I have had enough of taking my chances at getting justice from a judge that, in June 2021, sent me to secret police detention without fair hearing, later refused to transfer me to prison to better prepare for my trial and capped it all by refusing to restore my bail and instead ordering an accelerated trial in the face of the reality that I will never get a fair trial whilst detained at the DSS. ‘’These are the major reasons that compelled me to request recusal of the judge and having consented to it, she proceeded to make an order removing herself from my case. That order was never challenged on appeal; thus it remains extant to this day. ‘’But instead of the Chief judge of the Federal High Court to do the lawful thing by assigning my case to another judge, he connived with the federal government to eat crow and send my case to a judge that stands recused by a valid order. ‘’To conclude this open letter, let me make it clear that it should in no way be construed to mean that there are no decent judges in Nigeria that can be trusted to deliver even-handed justice in my case. That is not the issue. ‘’Instead, the issue is that my case is deliberately being shielded from judges and justices that are deemed to be committed to doing justice, even when it means that the federal government must lose. ‘’Be that as it may, if it will take the rest of my life in detention to produce me before a proper and impartial court, so be it. But let me say this for the world to know: I will not succumb to any trial conducted by any judge or court whose jurisdiction does not pass constitutional muster. Not now, not ever.’’

Former campaign spokesman for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign in the Southeast, Denge. Josef Onoh has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to release the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Amb. Bianca and the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Senator John Azuta Mbata.

Onoh also suggested that each Governor of the Southeast states shall nominate the chairmen of their respective traditional rulers council to be led by the Obi of Onitsha, HRH Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, to sign the undertaking with the National Security Adviser (NSA) in the bail bond.

He said that his nomination of Bianca Ojukwu and Azuta Mbata is because of their unassailable integrity, deep-rooted commitment to Igbo heritage, and proven track record as non-partisan stewards of peace.

He stated that his choice for Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu was not because of his relationship with her but because she is the widow of the Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, the architect of Biafran resilience and a symbol of Igbo identity.

Onoh said that Bianca’s appointment as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs positions her uniquely to bridge federal and regional divides, while Senator Mbata as President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide holds the trust of the Igbo nationality.

“Unlike partisan actors, entrusting Mazi Kanu to these custodians, Mr. President would preempt any risk of his release being politicized by Southeast politicians eyeing 2027 polls or internal rivalries.

“Senator Mbata’s role transcends electoral cycles, allowing him to facilitate community reintegration without the taint of personal ambition. His leadership in mobilizing Ndigbo for civic duties, such as voter registration, further proves his dedication to democratic participation over separatist extremes,” Onoh said.

Onoh said that President Tinubu should leaverage on his administration’s renewed hope agenda, particularly as its emphasis inclusive governance and conflict resolution to grant the plea.

He noted that the prolonged detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, since his extraordinary rendition from Kenya in 2021, has cast a long shadow over the Southeast, while his charges of terrorism and treasonable felony have not only exacerbated insecurity but also allowed opportunistic criminals to masquerade as separatists, fueling violence, economic sabotage, and the displacement of people.

Onoh extended his gratitude to the president for the timely diplomatic efforts he made to bring to justice the Finland based Nigerian leader of the dreaded armed breakaway gang of IPOB the ESN, and especially the leadership of the Mallam Nuhu Ribadu-led NSA.

Speaking further, Onoh said that he’s aware that president Tinubu knows that the release of Mazi Kanu is not merely a legal or humanitarian imperative but a strategic pathway to de-escalate tensions, unmask genuine agitators from bandits, and restore investor confidence in the southeast.

“In this spirit, I respectfully urge Mr President to exercise his constitutional powers of prerogative of mercy and release Mazi Kanu unconditionally—but with a deliberate handover into the personal custody of two exemplary figures: Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu and Senator John Azuta-Mbata.

“This approach would transform a potentially divisive act into a unifying gesture, ensuring that Mazi Kanu’s reintegration serves the collective good rather than narrow ambitions. This handover would signal your commitment to inclusive federalism, honor the Southeast’s contributions to Nigeria’s democracy, and align with global best practices for resolving separatist tensions through trusted mediators.

“Releasing Mazi Kanu under these safeguards would not only quench the fires of agitation but also fortify the Renewed Hope agenda, proving that Nigeria’s unity thrives on justice, not coercion. I stand ready to support this process in any capacity and beseech you to act swiftly,” Onoh pleaded.

