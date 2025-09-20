Release Nnamdi Kanu to Bianca Ojukwu, Ohanaeze PG, Onoh tell Tinubu

Nnamdi Kanu

Former campaign spokesman for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign in the Southeast, Denge. Josef Onoh has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to release the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Amb. Bianca and the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Senator John Azuta Mbata.

Onoh also suggested that each Governor of the Southeast states shall nominate the chairmen of their respective traditional rulers council to be led by the Obi of Onitsha, HRH Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, to sign the undertaking with the National Security Adviser (NSA) in the bail bond.

He said that his nomination of Bianca Ojukwu and Azuta Mbata is because of their unassailable integrity, deep-rooted commitment to Igbo heritage, and proven track record as non-partisan stewards of peace.

He stated that his choice for Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu was not because of his relationship with her but because she is the widow of the Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, the architect of Biafran resilience and a symbol of Igbo identity.

Onoh said that Bianca’s appointment as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs positions her uniquely to bridge federal and regional divides, while Senator Mbata as President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide holds the trust of the Igbo nationality.

“Unlike partisan actors, entrusting Mazi Kanu to these custodians, Mr. President would preempt any risk of his release being politicized by Southeast politicians eyeing 2027 polls or internal rivalries.

“Senator Mbata’s role transcends electoral cycles, allowing him to facilitate community reintegration without the taint of personal ambition. His leadership in mobilizing Ndigbo for civic duties, such as voter registration, further proves his dedication to democratic participation over separatist extremes,” Onoh said.

Onoh said that President Tinubu should leaverage on his administration’s renewed hope agenda, particularly as its emphasis inclusive governance and conflict resolution to grant the plea.

He noted that the prolonged detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, since his extraordinary rendition from Kenya in 2021, has cast a long shadow over the Southeast, while his charges of terrorism and treasonable felony have not only exacerbated insecurity but also allowed opportunistic criminals to masquerade as separatists, fueling violence, economic sabotage, and the displacement of people.

Onoh extended his gratitude to the president for the timely diplomatic efforts he made to bring to justice the Finland based Nigerian leader of the dreaded armed breakaway gang of IPOB the ESN, and especially the leadership of the Mallam Nuhu Ribadu-led NSA.

Speaking further, Onoh said that he’s aware that president Tinubu knows that the release of Mazi Kanu is not merely a legal or humanitarian imperative but a strategic pathway to de-escalate tensions, unmask genuine agitators from bandits, and restore investor confidence in the southeast.

“In this spirit, I respectfully urge Mr President to exercise his constitutional powers of prerogative of mercy and release Mazi Kanu unconditionally—but with a deliberate handover into the personal custody of two exemplary figures: Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu and Senator John Azuta-Mbata.

“This approach would transform a potentially divisive act into a unifying gesture, ensuring that Mazi Kanu’s reintegration serves the collective good rather than narrow ambitions. This handover would signal your commitment to inclusive federalism, honor the Southeast’s contributions to Nigeria’s democracy, and align with global best practices for resolving separatist tensions through trusted mediators.

“Releasing Mazi Kanu under these safeguards would not only quench the fires of agitation but also fortify the Renewed Hope agenda, proving that Nigeria’s unity thrives on justice, not coercion. I stand ready to support this process in any capacity and beseech you to act swiftly,” Onoh pleaded.