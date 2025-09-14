Rehabs: Lagos to shut Ozumba Mbadiwe road for 9hrs daily over 7 Days

…Issues travel advisory

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS — The Lagos State Government will commence repair works on Ozumba Mbadiwe Road, from Bonny Camp junction in Victoria Island, beginning Monday, September 15, to Sunday, September 21, 2025.

Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, announced this on Sunday, stating that the repairs will be carried out nightly from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. to reduce traffic disruptions.

He urged motorists to exercise patience and use alternative routes during the repair period, adding that the works are in the interest of the public.