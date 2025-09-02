Rehabs: Lagos to resume 2nd phase of Ogudu–Ifako bridge repairs tomorrow

…Releases travel advisory, reiterates call for patience

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has announced that the second phase of repair works on the Ogudu–Ifako Bridge, Kosofe Local Government Area (inbound Island), will resume on Wednesday, September 3, 2025.

The state had temporarily suspended the project two weeks ago following chaotic gridlock and security threats that trailed its commencement. During the disruption, traffic robbers exploited the situation to attack motorists trapped in the gridlock, with many residents lamenting journeys of over two hours for routes that usually take less than 15 minutes.

Announcing the resumption on Tuesday, the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, appealed to motorists for patience and assured that the reviewed traffic management plan would ease movement and ensure early completion.

Travel Advisory

According to Osiyemi, traffic will generally flow freely except around the work zone. Vehicles will be diverted into one lane of the three-lane carriageway about 50 metres before the repair section and will regain full access shortly after.

Inbound Oshodi/VI from Lagos–Ibadan Expressway/Toll Gate: Motorists may use the Ojota Slip Road to connect Ikorodu Road (inward Anthony) and proceed to Oshodi. For Victoria Island, drivers may either link Ikorodu Road via Town Planning Way to Gbagada and then the Third Mainland Bridge, or continue on Ikorodu Road to Funsho Williams Avenue and use Eko Bridge.

Inbound Oshodi/VI from Ikeja and environs: Drivers are advised to pass through Maryland to connect Ikorodu Road/Funsho Williams Avenue and use Eko Bridge to Outer Marina. They may also access Ikorodu Road by Anthony (Taxi Park) to connect Oshodi.

Govt Appeals for Cooperation

The commissioner emphasised that the partial closure of the bridge was unavoidable, being a key part of the maintenance programme.

“We urge motorists to cooperate with traffic officers, maintain lane discipline, and use the designated alternative routes. The inconvenience is temporary and necessary for improved road infrastructure,” Osiyemi stated.