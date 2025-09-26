Rehabilitated Edo school attracts over 500 new students from private ones

Okpebholo

By Adesina Wahab

After it was rehabilitated and brought back to life, Army Day Secondary School, Benin has attracted over 500 new students from private schools in its neighbourhood.

The school, which was one of the first set of schools that Governor Monday Okpebholo rehabilitated few weeks after assuming office late last year, was in a state of comatose before the intervention.

The facilities were not only run down, miscreants took over the premises and turned it into their hideout.

However, since the start of the new academic session on September 8, the remarkable turnaround has attracted attention to the once-neglected institution.

Speaking at an event on drug abuse campaign in Benin, organised for students, the Commissioner for Education, Dr Paddy Iyamu, expressed happiness that the school that suffered from dilapidated buildings, lack of infrastructure, and dwindling student numbers, had become an institution of pride.

The situation changed when Iyamu led Governor Okpebholo to assess the school’s condition.

Deeply concerned by what he saw, the governor immediately ordered the construction of new classroom blocks, renovation of existing structures, and the installation of perimeter fencing to provide a safe and conducive learning environment.

Within just two months, the remodeling was completed, transforming the school into a standard facility ready to serve the community.

Parents, impressed by the renewed environment, responded with confidence by enrolling their children in large numbers.

Before the intervention, the school had only a few students. Today, with over 500 new admission, Army Day Secondary School has become a symbol of Governor Okpebholo’s commitment to educational reform, demonstrating that quality infrastructure can restore trust and inspire growth in public schools.