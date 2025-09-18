Reflect federal character principle in appointments-Coalition urges Tinubu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A pressure group, Coalition for National Socio-Political Rights and Equation, CNSRE, has written to President Bola Tinubu, expressing concerns over recent federal appointments, specifically the designation of Ayo Omidiran from Osun State as Chairman of the Federal Character Commission.

In a letter dated September 19, 2025, the CNSRE highlights that the appointment appears to contravene the Federal Character principle enshrined in Section 14(3) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and the Federal Character Commission Act. The principle aims to ensure fairness and inclusivity in federal appointments across Nigeria’s geopolitical zones.

The coalition urged President Tinubu to review the appointment to restore balance and ensure compliance with the Federal Character principle, promoting fairness and national unity.

It underscores President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda’s emphasis on equity and the importance of correcting this imbalance to maintain public confidence.

The letter, was jointly signed by representatives of several organizations, including the Committee for the Defense of Human Rights, Debo Adeniran, Centre for Rights and Grassroots Initiative, Nelson Ekujumi Centre for Anti Corruption and Open Leadership,Tola Oresanwo, among others.

The letter read in part: “Your Excellency would recall that in October, 2023, you appointed Prof. Tunji Olaopa from Oyo State as the Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission. He is from Oyo/Osun sub-geopolitical pairing.

“Yet on August 12, 2025, Your Excellency announced the appointment of Hon. Ayo Omidiran from Osun State as the Chairman-designate of the Federal Character Commission, again, from the Oyo/Osun sub-geopolitical pairing.

“By concentrating these two strategic constitutional chairmanships in one sub-geopolitical (Oyo/Osun) paring in Southwest, the arrangement leaves Lagos/Ogun and Ekiti/Ondo sub-geopolitical pairings entirely unrepresented at the leadership level of federal executive bodies.

“This imbalance, if not corrected, may foster feelings of exclusion and marginalization within the South-West zone and weaken public confidence in the equity and fairness that Your Excellency’s Renewed Hope Agenda has consistently championed.

“We therefore most respectfully appeal to Your Excellency to kindly review the recent appointment of the Chairman of the Federal Character Commission (being the latter appointment which is yet to be confirmed ) in order to restore balance, ensure compliance with the Federal Character principle, and uphold the constitutional provision of fairness and inclusivity in federal governance.

“Your Excellency’s leadership has rekindled hope across the nation, and a prompt correction in this regard will further demonstrate your unwavering commitment to justice, equity, and national unity.”