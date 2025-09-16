Redefine success by excellence not location, Ajayi charges young physicians

By Sola Ogundipe

Young and emerging physicians in Nigeria and Africa at large have been charged to focus on excellence first before chasing financial fortunes or the exploits of the Japa phenomenon. Giving the charge during the opening of the Cohort 4 kickoff meeting of the Dr Abayomi Ajayi Physicians Mentoring Programme in Lagos, a fertility expert and visionary mentor Dr Abayomi Ajayi , remarked that eery young doctor often needs a voice of counsel to shape their future.

Ajayi, who is the Founder/Convener of the mentoring programme, stated that despite Medicine being one of the most prestigious qualifications in the world, in Nigeria, many qualified doctors continue to struggle to navigate careers, overwhelmed by systemic dysfunctions and a lack of leadership training.

In a stirring address that cut through the Japa phenomenon and the pressures of systemic dysfunction, Ajayi charged young physicians to redefine success—not by geography or income, but by impact. Speaking at the kickoff of the Cohort 4 of the Physicians Mentoring Programme, Ajayi emphasized that what Africa needs most is not better promises abroad, but better people at home.

“Excellence is what brings money, not shortcuts, not location; your purpose is not tied to your location. Sometimes, all a young doctor needs is a voice of counsel that can shape their entire future. What Africa needs most is not better futures promised, but better people created and that’s what we’re here to do—shape better people.”

The mentoring programme, he noted, launched in 2020, is less about certificates and more about transformation focusing not on clinical expertise but on mindset development, leadership, entrepreneurship, and life skills—the unseen pillars that determine long-term success.

“What is missing is that the curriculum does not teach management and leadership, and that gap has crippled many doctors who should otherwise be thriving,” he said.

Ajayi explained that for the Cohort 4, from 70 applications, 13 mentees—eight women and five men—were carefully selected after a rigorous interview process.

“Those shortlisted will spend 12 months being paired with mentors, drawn not only from medicine but also from business, engineering, and insurance. Doctors are trained with tunnel vision. We think two plus two must always be four, but life is wider than that. A successful insurance executive or entrepreneur can teach you as much about navigating life as a medical professor.”

Professor Afolabi Lesi, Deputy Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos and a mentor, said “When we mentor young people, it goes beyond guidance in their profession, it’s about teaching them real-world skills.

“Excellence must come first, money will always chase excellence. If you pursue excellence, money will chase you, and when you find purpose greater than yourself, value follows naturally,” he advised.

Mentees are expected to commit to a year of structured learning, schedule their own mentoring sessions, and engage with accountability partners.

Asked why he keeps pushing despite the challenges of organizing such an intensive initiative, Ajayi’s pointed to the positive feedback.

“The mentors give their time free of charge, yet they return eager for the next cohort. The mentees too—some have made life-changing decisions after the programme. Even if it changes the lives of just 50 percent of participants, that’s enough, because it means medical practice in Nigeria is going to be better.”

Members of the programme’s Alumni testify to gaining clarity on career paths, discovering opportunities in health management and entrepreneurship, and learning to think beyond conventional medical practice.

One mentee observed: “I hope to gain clarity on my career path and learn how to stay focused instead of jumping around. I want guidance that helps me define my goals.”

Another mentee added, “The wide range of mentors gives me a chance to see possibilities I never imagined, and to apply their perspectives to my journey.”