Recall Natasha now, Ezekwesili writes Akpabio, other senators, judiciary

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- FORMER Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has taken a swipe at the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio and other Senators on the handling of the case of suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, PDP, Kogi Central, asking the Senate to, as a matter of urgency, rescind its unconstitutional decision immediately and recall her.

According to her, the Senate should, without delay, cease what she described as scandalous misappropriation of public office powers to break laws and breach the nation’s Constitution, adding that the lawmakers should demonstrate that Nigeria’s commitment to justice, constitutional governance, and rule of law was substantive, not rhetorical and end this hubris now.

Ezekwesili, who is the Founder, SPPG- School of Politics, Policy and Governance, while accusing the highest lawmaking body of the country of leading a misadventure to destroy the rule of law and Nigeria’s democracy, urged Nigerians to unify their voices and take a collective stand against this continuing constitutional assault, saying six months of this crisis is already too many.

In a memo to the Nigerian Senate, judiciary and fellow citizens, Ezekwesili who noted that democracy dies when laws become weapons and lawmakers become seerial lawbreakers, warned that when the Senate became both accuser and judge in matters involving its leadership, accountability disappeared on this matter, adding that the President of the Senate and 106 Senators are not more powerful than Nigeria’s people.

The letter read, “The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is a covenant between government and governed. Article 6 establishes the judiciary as guardian of constitutional rights. Section 4 defines legislative power limits. Section 14 enshrines the rule of law as democracy’s foundation. These are binding obligations, not suggestions.

“The highest lawmaking body of our Land is leading a misadventure to destroy the rule of law and our Democracy.

“When the Senate became both accuser and judge in matters involving its leadership, accountability disappeared on this matter. Recall how the Senate Ethics Committee chairman, declared Akpoti-Uduaghan’s petition “dead on arrival” before investigation, stating “Akpabio could not have committed sexual harassment.” That prejudgment revealed a system designed to protect power rather than pursue truth.

“Some people dismiss this case as an ‘unserious personal quarrel’ irrelevant to suffering Nigerians. Such a view terribly misunderstands the stakes. The Akpoti-Uduaghan versus Akpabio matter reveals how those entrusted with constitutional power act with impunity.

“The Constitution grants citizens more power than those in office. However, when majority of our citizens remain unconcerned instead of demanding accountability collectively, constitutional breaches like Senate President Akpabio’s will continue to compound and endanger all.

“This case transcends one Senator or constituency—it concerns our democracy’s soul and our collective responsibility to protect it. If a duly elected Senator can be silenced for exercising constitutional rights to petition and speak, what protection exists for ordinary citizens?

“Democracy thrives when citizens refuse to be silent spectators to injustice. When we allow one citizen’s rights to be trampled, we enable abuse of our democratic freedoms. As Thomas Jefferson taught: the price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

“I had to write this memo despite my considered decision to stop wasting my effort on an evidently unreasonable political class. There is sufficient reason to believe that those in power have chosen self-destruction, and no counsel can stop them.

“Yet I make one more attempt to caution against this latest democratic assault.

“To the Senate and Senators: Rescind your unconstitutional decision immediately. Recall Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan without delay. Cease your scandalous misappropriation of public office powers to break laws and breach our Constitution. Demonstrate that Nigeria’s commitment to justice, constitutional governance, and rule of law is substantive, not rhetorical. End this hubris now.

“To Fellow Nigerians: Unify our voices and take a collective stand against this continuing constitutional assault. Six months of this crisis is already too many.

“Every day without remedy chips away at democracy’s foundation. Every moment court orders are defied by those in power teaches our children that law is optional for the powerful.

“Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s right to resume duties was explicitly affirmed in Justice Nyako’s ruling. She has served out the unconstitutional suspension.

“Our collective defense of her immediate return defends every Nigerian’s right against public power abuse.

“The Senate President and 107 Senators are not more powerful than Nigeria’s people. A word is sufficient for the wise including those who despise wisdom.”