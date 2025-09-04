Real estate firm marks ’10 years of excellence in pioneering integrity, innovation, community development

By Kenneth Oboh

Nik De Panache, Abuja’s premier specialist in residential land, estate development, and construction, is celebrating a decade of delivering secure, high-value, and people-first real estate solutions across the Federal Capital Territory. Since its founding in 2015, the company has distinguished itself through a steadfast commitment to integrity, craftsmanship, and transparent client service, providing homes and investments that offer long-term value.

Speaking on the 10-year milestone, CEO of Nik De Panache, Engineer Emmanuel Musa Durkwa, described the celebration as a testament to the company’s unwavering vision.

“Our journey over the past ten years has been about more than building estates. It has been about building trust, empowering communities, and creating lasting value for every family we serve,” he said.

“Celebrating this milestone is an opportunity to acknowledge our clients, partners, and team who have been integral to our success.”

Over the last decade, Nik De Panache has successfully developed multiple residential estates with secure land titles and flexible payment plans tailored to diverse client needs. The company has earned a reputation for zero compromise on quality, ensuring peace of mind for every homeowner, which has fostered strong word-of-mouth referrals and repeat buyers.

“Our ethos has always been ‘People and Peace Over Profit.’ From the first consultation to the final handover, every client receives guidance marked by professionalism, transparency, and clarity,” Emmanuel added.

Looking ahead, Nik De Panache is preparing for the next chapter in Abuja’s evolving real estate landscape by launching new residential and mixed-use communities designed for modern Nigerian families. The company is also embedding sustainability into its development practices, offering energy-efficient homes and eco-conscious designs, while expanding services to include premium construction, property advisory, and strategic investment facilitation.

To commemorate its 10-year anniversary, Nik De Panache gave back to the community by distributing essential household items to over 100 families, reinforcing its commitment to social responsibility. This initiative highlighted the company’s belief that true success is measured by the positive impact on communities, not just profits.

“Every project and estate we have delivered over the past decade has brought us closer to our vision of creating lasting value and uplifting communities. As we enter the next decade, our dedication to innovation, excellence, and people-first development remains stronger than ever,” he said.

With a strong foundation, clear values, and a bold vision for the future, Nik De Panache continues to redefine real estate in Abuja. The company is not only building houses but also nurturing trust, fostering community growth, and delivering lasting value for families across the Federal Capital Territory.

Founded in 2015, Nik De Panache specializes in residential land, estate development, and construction, blending sophistication with reliability to provide quality homes, flexible payment structures, and secure investments for clients in Abuja.