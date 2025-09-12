Real estate academy records historic milestones

Yesterday was a day of history and celebration for Fortreal Real Estate Academy as it marked three groundbreaking achievements that redefine its role in African real estate education.

First, the academy officially rebranded as Africa’s No. 1 Real Estate Academy, signaling its vision to serve the entire continent.

Second, it launched the Fortreal Real Estate Academy Alumni Association (FREAAA) to unify graduates and trainees into a powerful movement for professional and financial growth.

Finally, it inaugurated the Global Leaders of the alumni association for the 2025/2026 year, setting the stage for visionary leadership across Africa’s real estate sector.

“This triple milestone proves that Fortreal is more than an academy; it is a movement,” said Ijeomah.

“We are committed to building professionals who will not only succeed individually but will also lead Africa into a new era of wealth, integrity, and real estate development.”

The announcements firmly place Fortreal Real Estate Academy as a continental force, shaping the next generation of wealthy professionals and leaders who will transform Africa’s real estate sector.