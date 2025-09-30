RCCG to hold national prayer for Nigeria’s 65th independence

By Olayinka Latona, Lagos

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) will on Sunday hold a special thanksgiving service to mark Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary.

The service, themed “The King of Kings,” will be led by the church’s General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, at the Throne of Grace, RCCG National Headquarters, Redemption Way, Ebute-Metta.

According to a statement released on Monday by Pastor Olusegun Macaulay, the Assistant Pastor in charge of Province 1, the event is a call to national intercession.

The statement added that Pastor Adeboye, “guided by divine direction,” will lead special prayers for the nation’s progress and stability. These prayers will cover the executive, legislative, and judicial arms of government, as well as electoral institutions and security agencies.

The intercession will also focus on political leaders, elder statesmen, and peace and unity across the country.

RCCG has invited stakeholders and the general public to join the gathering, scheduled for 7:30 a.m. on October 5, 2025. The church encouraged collective prayers for peace, unity, and divine progress for the Federal Republic of Nigeria.