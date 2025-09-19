Ratcliffe visit not Man Utd crisis meeting, says Amorim

Amorim

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim said talks this week with the club’s co-owner Jim Ratcliffe was not a crisis meeting despite a poor start to the season.

United have taken just four points from their opening four Premier League games and were dumped out of the League Cup in embarrassing fashion by fourth tier Grimsby.

Amorim has won just eight of his 31 Premier League matches since taking charge in November, but the former Sporting Lisbon boss said Ratcliffe reassured him that United remain committed to a long-term project.

“A new contract,” Amorim joked when asked about the subject of his meeting with British billionaire Ratcliffe.

“No, it is normal things, just to show the support and explaining that it is a long project.”

United finished 15th in the Premier League last season — their lowest final position in the top-flight since 1973-74 — and blew a chance to qualify for the Champions League when they lost the Europa League final to Tottenham.

Despite the dismal results, Amorim reiterated his belief that United are improving and just need to be more ruthless at both ends of the pitch.

“This is football at the club with maybe more pressure in the world, but we want to win,” he added.

“I think last year I was very critical of the way we play. I think we are playing well until the boxes, defending and attacking, we need to be more aggressive in the boxes. We need to be more clinical.

“The rest I think we are improving compared to last year, I think we are in a better place. But again, we need to win, we lost against Arsenal and (Manchester) City, and here, losing, especially in the beginning after last season, is a problem.”

United face another tough test when Chelsea visit Old Trafford on Saturday, but Amorim has more options available as Mason Mount and Matheus Cunha return from injury.

AFP