‘Raphinha in 5th is a joke’ – Neymar slams Ballon d’Or organisers

Neymar

By Patrick Igwe

Brazilian star Neymar has criticised France Football for placing compatriot Raphinha in fifth position in the 2025 Ballon d’Or rankings.

The Barcelona winger had been tipped as a strong contender after a remarkable season but was ranked behind Ousmane Dembele, who claimed the prize on Monday, along with his teammate Lamine Yamal, Vitinha and Mohamed Salah.

“Raphinha in 5th is too much of a joke”, Neymar said.

In the 2024/25 season, Raphinha delivered one of his best campaigns yet, registering 38 goals and 26 assists across all competitions for club and country, making a total of 64 goal contributions.

The 28-year-old’s explosive form helped Barcelona clinch the La Liga, Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup.

On an individual level, his performances were also recognised as he was crowned La Liga Player of the Season 2024/25, cementing his status as one of Europe’s most decisive forwards.