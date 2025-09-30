Raise governance standards to strengthen fiscal reforms – SCGN

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The Society for Corporate Governance in Nigeria, SCGN has called on regulators, institutions and ecosystem players to raise governance standards across sectors, to strengthen fiscal reforms, improve regulatory compliance and enhance National code of corporate governance.

The society added that there is a need to build conversations around ethical governance and sustainability to address the dearth of knowledge in a rapidly changing world of climate change, biodiversity and carbon credits, at a time when institutions across the globe are grappling with disruption and rising demands for accountability.

The group said the while announcing the 20th Anniversary Corporate Governance Conference billed for October 9, 2025 in Lagos, wth the theme “Strengthening Ethical Governance in a Disrupted World: Reflections on the Governance Journey for a Sustainable Future,” to be held in Lagos.

According to society, “institutions across the globe are grappling with disruption and rising demands for accountability, while describing the need to build conversations around ethical governance and sustainability to address the dearth of knowledge in a rapidly changing world of climate change, biodiversity and carbon credits.”

Speaking, Chief Executive Officer of SCGN, Mrs. Chioma Mordi, said that the SCGN has remained steadfast in promoting ethical governance in Nigeria in the last 20 years, saying that the anniversary conference is not just a celebration “of our journey but a call to action for boards, regulators, and businesses to embrace accountability and resilience in a rapidly changing world.”

She said that they are introducing initiatives such as the Corporate Governance Awards as part of the anniversary celebration to recognise institutions and leaders who have championed integrity, innovation, and sustainability in governance.

Mordi explained that these awards highlight the importance of celebrating progress while setting higher standards for the future.

On his part, President of SCGN, Mr. Muhammad Ahmad stated: “Our 20th Anniversary Conference is a platform for thought leaders to shape the future of governance in Nigeria. We are bringing together some of the finest minds to provide practical insights that will strengthen trust, build sustainable organisations, and inspire the next generation of leaders.

“Importantly, conversations will extend to global trends such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) priorities, and other disruptive shifts that are increasingly reshaping boardroom strategies and ensuring businesses remain competitive, ethical, and sustainable in the long term.”

Former Minister of Communication Technology, Dr. Omobola Johnson, would deliver keynote on ethical leadership in a disrupted environment; she would be joined by Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC Nigeria, Dr. Emomotimi Agama, GMD/CEO, NGX Group; Temi Popoola and Dr. Rabiu Olowo, Executive Secretary/CEO, FRCN.

While discussions would cover fiscal reforms, regulatory compliance, cross-border practices, board effectiveness, and the role of governance in driving national economic revitalisation.