Quest Int’l Varsity warns Nigerians against fake agents, scholarships

By Juliet Umeh

Malaysia—Quest International University, QIU, has warned against fraudulent claims of affiliation in Nigeria and other countries, clarifying that it operates solely in Malaysia and, therefore, had no campuses or agents abroad.

Vice-Chancellor/CEO of QIU, Prof. Zita Mamafami, while addressing journalists from Africa on the school’s campus, emphasised that the university had never authorized any third party to act on its behalf.

She said: “QIU has no branch campuses, satellite campuses, or learning centers anywhere outside Malaysia. We are based solely in Ipoh, Perak, and any claims to the contrary are false and misleading.”

She said all legitimate information on scholarships, admissions and collaborations comes directly from the university in Malaysia.

Prof. Mamafami warned: “We want to preserve the sanctity of QIU. Any prospective student or parent must verify information directly with us. Please use our official website or email us through our official channels. This is the only way to ensure accurate and credible information.”

Marking its 15th anniversary, the vice-chancellor highlighted QIU’s steady growth and academic strengths.

“We began as a college and became a full-fledged university in 2011. Higher education in Malaysia is highly regulated, and every programme we offer is approved and accredited by the Malaysian Qualifications Agency, MQA.”

‘’This assures students, including those from Africa, that they are earning quality-assured qualifications,’’ she said.

On graduate employability, she noted: “We collaborate with industry leaders in pharmaceuticals, finance, hospitality, and engineering, and 95 percent of our graduates secure jobs within six months. That is proof of the value of a QIU education.”

QIU, which attracts students from over 54 countries, also prioritizes inclusivity and multicultural learning.

The VC said: “All our lectures are conducted in English, but we also provide support in languages like Mandarin, French, German, and Korean. Our philosophy is simple: ‘Learning never stops.’”

She further urged African students, especially Nigerians, to avoid falling prey to scams.

She stated: “We warmly welcome students from Africa, but for their safety, all applications and inquiries must be made directly to us in Malaysia.

“We do not operate through agents or external campuses. Transparency and protection of students are our highest priorities.”