Pst Fasoore receives transformational leadership award at CBI award night

“Great achievements are often born from humble beginnings, and resilience is the bridge that carries vision into reality.” When Pastor Anthony Fasoore started the first ever known African indigenous Pentecostal church in Indiana, little did he know that the efforts would someday attract recognition not only among the Redeemed Christian Church of God in North America but also from the wider African diaspora communities across the United States.

In a glamorous setting of the CBI African Icons Merit Award, Pastor Dr. Fasoore emerged as one of the recipients of the prestigious honor. The occasion, which brought together prominent Africans from all walks of life, was held at the Global Village Welcome Center, Indianapolis on September 6, 2025.

The CBI African Icons Merit Award, is dedicated to recognizing the outstanding legacy of Africans in the diaspora and beyond, celebrating individuals whose works embody resilience, service, and innovation.

In his remark, the convener Mr. Sunday Lanre Omotoso noted that the award was created to celebrate hard work, resilience and impact of outstanding members of the African diaspora communities who have contributed not only to the African community but have also impacted the American society in general.

According to Lanre Omotoso, the initiative gears towards encouraging community Impact and mentorship of the younger generations of Africans in diaspora.

The awardee Pastor Dr. Anthony Fasoore, a trailblazing spiritual leader, visionary mentor, and Senior Pastor at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) who also doubles as special assistant to the Continental Overseer for the Men of Impact under RCCG North America, has pastored the largest indigenous Pentecostal African church in Indiana, (RCCG Covenant House) for over twenty-four years.

More than a ministry, the church has become a thriving multicultural hub of integration, personal growth, and faith-centered empowerment in the diaspora. He was decorated with the Transformational Leadership Award, a recognition befitting his extraordinary contributions to faith, human development, and community upliftment.

The CBI African Icons Merit Award was created to honor distinguished members of African diaspora communities who are making exceptional impact while contributing to the development of their community through their services. This initiative reflects a mission to preserve African heritage, promote legacies, and inspire the future generations of Africans in the diaspora.

