PSC names Chairman’s Conference Hall after ex-IGP Arase

By: Kingsley Omonobi

The Police Service Commission has named its Chairman’s Hall on the sixth floor of its corporate headquarters, Solomon Arase Hall, in honour of its late Chairman, former IGP Solomon Arase.

Spokesman of the Commission, Ikechukwu Ani, made this known on Thursday, even as he disclosed that a strong delegation from the Commission will also be in Edo State for the final burial rites of its former Chairman.

Speaking at the day of tributes in Abuja, the Chairman of the Commission, DIG Hashimu Argungu rtd, said his predecessor was not only a police officer of repute, a scholar and a reformer, but also a gentleman of rare courage and intellect.

He was represented by the Director, Human Resource Management, Aminu Malumfashi.

His remains will be lowered to the ground on Friday, October 3rd 2025, in his Benin residence.

The final journey for the immediate past (former) Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Dr. Arase, began on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, with a day of tributes held at the Police Resource Centre, Jabi, Abuja.

On Friday, September 26th, 2025, there will be a requiem mass at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Maitama, Abuja and a lying in state at his Abuja residence in Maitama on Saturday.

His remains will be airlifted to Benin, Edo State, for the continuation of the burial rites.