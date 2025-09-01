PSC mourns Arase, pays condolence visit to family, opens register in Abuja

By Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja—The Police Service Commission (PSC) has described the passing of its immediate past Chairman and former Inspector General of Police, Dr. Solomon Ehigiator Arase, as a tragic loss to the nation, paying glowing tribute to his life of service and leadership.

In a condolence message, the Commission hailed Arase as a “distinguished officer, cerebral leader, and pathfinder whose service to the nation remains exemplary.”

“As Chairman of the Police Service Commission, he provided visionary and stabilizing leadership, guiding the Commission with uncommon wisdom. His foresight and commitment to institutional growth culminated in the successful relocation of the Commission to its befitting corporate headquarters at Jabi, Abuja — one of the many legacies of his tenure,” the statement read in part.

The Commission noted that Arase lived a life of integrity, courage, and reform that would continue to inspire generations of officers and administrators.

On Monday, September 1, 2025, a PSC delegation paid a condolence visit to the Abuja residence of the late former Chairman. The team was led by retired Justice of the Supreme Court and PSC Commissioner representing the Judiciary, Justice Paul Adamu Galumje, who stood in for the current Chairman, DIG Hashimu Argungu (rtd).

Other members of the delegation included DIG Taiwo Lakanu (rtd), Commissioner representing the Police; Alhaji Mohammed Abdulfatah, Commissioner representing the Organized Private Sector; as well as directors and staff of the Commission.

They commiserated with Arase’s family and offered prayers for the peaceful repose of his soul.

The PSC also announced the opening of a condolence register at its corporate headquarters in Jabi, Abuja, where colleagues, associates, and members of the public can pay their respects.