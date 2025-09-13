Protesters storm federal secretariat, say plot to sack women affairs minister mere politics

By Luminous Jannamike

PROTESTERS on Friday stormed the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation and the Ministry of Women Affairs in Abuja, urging President Bola Tinubu and Head of Service, Mrs Didi Esther Walson-Jack, to ignore calls for the removal of Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim.

The demonstration followed an earlier protest by some civil servants who accused the minister of neglecting their welfare.

The latest protest was staged to show support for Suleiman-Ibrahim and challenge what organisers described as politically motivated attacks.

The demonstration was led by Emmanuel Lawal, Director of Public Enlightenment at the Centre for Accountability and Public Engagement.

He described the previous protest as an ’embarrassment’ to the Federal Government and the minister’s office and urged the minister to continue with her reforms aligned with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Lawal said: “We have come to show you solidarity and assure you that as Nigerians, we are not unaware of sinister plots both from the Minister’s home state of Nasarawa and even at the centre where she currently serves as a Minister of the Federal Republic.

“Some persons have allowed themselves to be used against her, inciting workers and instigating protests, causing public embarrassment to the government and the office.

“We assure the public that as citizens, we are prepared to stand by the right thing and correct the wrong narrative against Hajiya Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim.”

The protesters urged the minister to remain focused on her duties and not become discouraged in her service to the nation.