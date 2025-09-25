Protect oceans, harness blue economy, expert urges Nigeria

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

As Nigeria joined the rest of the world to mark World Maritime Day 2025, maritime expert, Capt. Caleb Danladi Bako, has called for stronger collective action to safeguard oceans and unlock the full potential of the blue economy.

This year’s event, themed “Our Ocean, Our Obligation, Our Opportunity,” underscored the central role of oceans in global trade, food security, environmental balance, and economic growth.

In a statement, Capt. Bako described the ocean as the “lifeline of global trade” and stressed that its sustainability must be treated as a shared responsibility by governments, industry leaders, academia, civil society, and international partners.

“The ocean connects us all. Protecting it is our obligation, while responsibly exploring its resources is our opportunity,” he said.

He urged Nigeria to strengthen maritime policies, infrastructure, and innovation to fully explore opportunities in shipping, fisheries, offshore energy, and marine tourism. According to him, this requires stronger regulatory frameworks, investment in green technology, and strict adherence to global best practices.

Capt. Bako also emphasized the role of research institutions in training future maritime professionals and encouraged civil society and coastal communities to promote responsible marine resource management.

On the global stage, he advocated closer collaboration in maritime security, capacity building, and technology transfer, noting that such partnerships are essential for Nigeria’s competitiveness in international trade.

“The opportunities in the blue economy are enormous. But to harness them, we must embrace partnership, responsibility, and innovation. Protecting our marine environment while building a sustainable maritime industry is not optional—it is a duty we owe to generations yet unborn,” he added.