Prof. Osuoji makes case for early detection of Wilms’ Tumour

A medical expert with the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Prof. Roland Osuoji, has emphasized that early diagnosis of Wilms’ tumour is crucial for effective treatment and improved survival outcomes.

Speaking during a paper presentation at the 24th Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference of the Association of Paediatric Surgeons of Nigeria (APSON) in Abuja, Prof. Osuoji, who also serves as President of APSON, described Wilms’ tumour as the most common abdominal cancer in children and a major health concern in Nigeria.

He explained that most patients in the country present late, with tumours already crossing the midline and weighing over 500g, which complicates treatment and reduces survival chances.

To address this challenge, Prof. Osuoji called for compulsory pre-registration physical examinations, urinalysis, and ultrasonography for pre-kindergarten children. He noted that routine screening programmes could significantly improve prognosis for affected patients.

“With early detection and treatment, many lives can be saved, and the outcomes for children with Wilms’ tumour can be significantly improved,” he stated.