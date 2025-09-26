Prof. Ani advocates ethical leadership in Nigeria

By Alumona Ukwueze

NSUKKA —Professor of Ethical Leadership, Ethics of Artificial Intelligence, and Culture at the University of Nigeria, Casimir Kingston Ani, has decried the lack of commitment of many Nigerian leaders to ethical leadership, stressing that the absence of strong moral character remains at the heart of the nation’s leadership crisis.

Delivering the University of Nigeria’s 228th inaugural lecture, titled “Sustainable Character Development PLC: An Ethical Leadership Desideratum for Nigeria”, Prof. Ani argued that leadership failure in the country is rooted in poor character formation. According to him, many leaders lack the moral foundation needed for ethical leadership, a deficiency he traced to parents’ failure to instill sound values in their children.

He lamented the prevalence of corruption, certificate forgery, and political thuggery among public office holders, noting that such vices have eroded public trust and hindered national development.

“When leaders fail to follow ethical standards, toxic leadership is inevitable,” he warned.

Ani emphasized that parents play a crucial role in shaping the moral compass of future leaders.

“Character development at home is the foundation for ethical leadership and sustainable development in society,” he said.

He further recommended that individuals aspiring to leadership positions undergo structured ethical leadership training in specialized institutes or camps, arguing that conventional university education does not adequately prepare leaders for moral responsibility.

The professor also urged the recognition and rewarding of outstanding ethical role models as a means of inspiring others to embrace integrity and discipline.

In addition, he called on religious leaders to take their responsibilities seriously, stressing that spiritual development fosters integrity, which in turn drives ethical maturity.

Representing the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, at the event, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic), Prof. Kamoru Usman, remarked that Nigeria’s leadership challenges can only be addressed when leaders at all levels uphold ethical standards.

“This message is not only for political leaders. Be a man or woman of character wherever you find yourself in leadership,” he noted.

The inaugural lecture, held at the Princess Alexandra Auditorium, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, was attended by academics, students, and members of the public.