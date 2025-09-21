Pro-Tinubu group commends reinstatement of Fubara

Siminalayi Fubara

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

A socio-political organisation known as 5000 Youths for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has commended President Bola Tinubu, for reinstating the Governor of Rivera State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara , following the expiration of his six-month suspension.

In a statement made available by the Founder/National Coordinator of the group, Miss Minabai Ofonih Victoria, described the reinstatement of Fubara as a decisive and courageous action by President Tinubu and a clear demonstration of his unwavering commitment to the principles of democracy, constitutional order and national unity.

She commended President Tinubu for upholding the rule of law and for playing a fatherly and reconciliatory role during the period of political turbulence in Rivers State, noting that his intervention did not only averted potential crisis but also rekindled the hope of the people in the democratic process.

According to Miss Ofonih, the reinstatement of the Governor would ease economic tension in the oil-rich state, where prolonged political uncertainty disrupted public services, delayed project execution, and waved investors’ confidence.

She urged Governor Fubara to work in synergy with other relevant stakeholders and political actors, particularly his predecessor, the FCT Minister, Chief Nyesom Wike to unite the fractured political landscape and deliver on public expectations ahead of the 2027 elections.

Ofonih also urged all political stakeholders in Rivers State to reciprocate the President’s gesture by embracing peace, unity, and constructive dialogue for the greater good of the state and its people.

She reaffirmed the organisation’s unwavering support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Renewed Hope Agenda, pledging continued mobilisation of Nigerian youths in support of his visionary leadership.