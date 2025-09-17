Private sector leaders strengthen collaboration on SDGs for ASIS

By Ebunoluwa Sessou & Emmanuella Donatus

In a bid to accelerate Africa’s progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, the Sterling One Foundation, in collaboration with the United Nations, the Federal Ministry of Budget and Planning, and the British Council Nigeria, recently convened to deliberate on the possibilities of translating the resolutions of the Africa Social Impact Summit, ASIS, 2025 into tangible outcomes by connecting with all partners present at the ASIS 2025 conference.

The event, held at the British Council Nigeria office in Ikoyi, Lagos, brought together private sector leaders, development partners and policymakers ahead of the 80th United Nations General Assembly, signaling the continent’s growing readiness to co-create sustainable solutions for social impact.

Prominent participants included Thembekile Dube-Ncube, Development Coordination Officer, Partnerships & Development/Acting Head of the UN Resident Coordinator’s Office in Nigeria; Tunde Aremu, Policy, Research and Influencing Manager, Plan International; Donna McGowan, Country Director, British Council Nigeria; and Mrs. Korede Demola-Adeniyi, Executive Director-South, The Alternative Bank.

Also in attendance were top private sector organisations including MTN, Sahara Group, The Alternative Bank, Woodhall Capital, IHS Towers, Phillips Consulting and Sterling Bank, underscoring the private sector’s growing commitment to advancing the SDGs.

Speaking, the Chief Executive Officer of Sterling One Foundation, Olapeju Ibekwe, said the gathering was designed to translate summit energy into measurable outcomes that uplift communities and tackle Africa’s most pressing challenges.

Also speaking on behalf of the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Thembekile Dube-Ncube stressed that partnerships like ASIS were vital to delivering solutions at scale. “The UN is committed to walking this journey with partners, ensuring no one is left behind,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Country Director of British Council Nigeria, Donna McGowan, described the Council’s role as a privilege, pledging continued support for strengthening social impact ecosystems that promote a more inclusive and equitable Africa.

The programme featured keynote speeches, reflections from the ASIS 2025 Summit, a private screening of a Film Lab Africa production by the British Council and commitment sessions where partners pledged to scale initiatives delivering real change in communities across Nigeria.

The event closed with renewed commitments from attendees to expand existing initiatives, forge new partnerships and return to next year’s summit with evidence of measurable impact setting the tone for an ambitious year of collaboration and action.