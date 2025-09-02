Prioritise PPP, not borrowing, DMO D-G Oniha tells states

…Says debt must be sustainable

…Lagos to securitise assets

…Some states seek loans to pay pensions

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Director-General of the Debt Management Office (DMO), Ms. Patience Oniha, has urged state governments to prioritise Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) in funding infrastructure rather than relying heavily on borrowing.

Speaking in Lagos at a one-day workshop on Borrowing Guidelines for top policymakers under the States Action on Business Enabling Reforms (SABER) Programme for Results, with support from the World Bank, Oniha stressed that debt must remain sustainable if states are to avoid fiscal crises.

“Borrowing should not be the major way to source funds. States must increase revenues through improved tax collection,” she said. “Public-private partnerships can attract private sector investment and expertise, reduce the financial burden on government, accelerate project delivery, and deliver higher-quality outcomes. They can also create jobs, stimulate local businesses, and foster innovation.”

The DMO boss emphasised that efficient tax administration would improve fiscal health, reduce leakages, and make more funds available for investments in health, education, and infrastructure. She warned that all borrowings must be tied to projects capable of generating revenues, while stressing prudent use of loans and compliance with debt regulations.

According to her, Nigeria’s past debt crises — and current experiences in countries such as Ghana, Argentina, Zambia, and Sri Lanka — underscore the need for caution. “We must do everything to avoid falling back into debt distress,” she added.

On the fiscal pressures facing states, Oniha noted that both federal and sub-national governments are rated as one economy by global creditors, making debt sustainability a shared responsibility.

Lagos to securitise assets

Earlier, Lagos State Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Abayomi Oluyomi, revealed that the state plans to securitise some of its assets, both liquid and depreciating, to raise funds.

He lamented that naira depreciation had caused a steep rise in the state’s debt stock, especially external debt, without contracting new loans. According to him, the jump in exchange rates from about N400/$1 to over N1,600/$1 significantly inflated obligations.

Oluyomi said Lagos had now resolved not to take any new foreign loans except concessional facilities with repayment periods exceeding 20 years.