Princewill installed as paramount head of Da Ogo Polo in Rivers

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: History was made last Friday, as Prince Tonye T.J.T. Princewill was formally installed as the Da Abbiye-Ogo VI, Paramount Head of Da Ogo Polo in Buguma City.

The ceremony, held at the Da Ogo Memorial Hall, drew dignitaries, chiefs, and members of the Kalabari Kingdom in a celebration that lasted late into the night.

Prince Tonye, son of the late Amanyanabo of Kalabari Kingdom, His Serene Majesty, King Prof. Theophilus J.T. Princewill, Amachree XI, was overwhelmingly nominated by the chiefs of Da Ogo Polo.

His declaration as Paramount Head was announced by Chief Akodu Harrison Princewill, the acting head of the family, who proclaimed: “We have a new Polodabo! The people have spoken.”

According to a statement issued by Daoigigo Ebenezer Pepple Amachree, spokesperson of the Da Ogo Group, the Da Ogo Polo family, part of the Elebabene group of houses, has historically played a central role in Kalabari leadership, producing four out of seven kings since the reign of King Kariboye-Abbi Benebo Princewill Amachree IV.

With his installation, Prince Tonye becomes the 6th Head of Da Ogo Elebabene, succeeding his late father, who served as the 5th head before ascending the Kalabari throne.

The installation was widely welcomed by members of the community. HRH Alhaji Mujahid Dokubo Asari, Amanyanabo of the Source and a member of the Da Ogo family, praised the development, saying: “Finally, we have leadership the people of Da Ogo can rally around.”

In his acceptance speech, Prince Tonye emphasized unity, culture, and service to the people, stressing that “nobody is bigger than the family, including myself.” He pledged to work closely with the Regent of the Kalabari Kingdom, supporting his administration to ensure stability and development.

He added: “Stability is a key ingredient for development, and our people need development badly. I look forward to learning from the Regent while making a positive impact in the lives of our people.”

The event, marked by cultural displays and communal celebration, reaffirmed the enduring traditions of the Kalabari Kingdom while ushering in a new era of leadership for Da Ogo Polo.