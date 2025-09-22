Prince Olawale revives Oba Arigbajo’s legacy with free eye surgeries in Ogun

By Tunde Oso

A Nigerian in the diaspora, Prince Olusegun Olawale Mosaku, has said his decision to sponsor free cataract surgeries, eye drops, and glasses for residents of Arigbajo was motivated by a desire to uphold the philanthropic values of his late father, Oba Timothy Oluwole Sunday Mosaku, and continue efforts to bring meaningful change to the community.

The outreach, powered by Eye Foundation Hospital, was held on September 18 and 19, 2025, and benefited hundreds of people with free cataract operations, eye medications, and corrective glasses.

Oba Mosaku, the Olu of Arigbajo in Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State, joined his ancestors on August 14, 2025. Speaking on the initiative, Prince Olawale described it as an expression of the values he shared with the late monarch.

“This initiative is my way of honouring my father’s legacy. He believed deeply in helping others and addressing the critical needs of his community. Continuing his work gives me the opportunity to make a meaningful impact and preserve the ideals he stood for,” he said.

Prince Olawale added that philanthropy remains a personal commitment:

“These gestures reinforce my belief that involvement in charitable activities broadens perspectives, increases empathy, and promotes personal development.”

Beneficiaries expressed gratitude for the gesture. Mrs. Oladele Deborah thanked the prince for “continuing his late father’s legacy of welfare programmes and meeting critical needs,” while Mr. Olatunji Oke praised him for “amplifying the late monarch’s philanthropic efforts and ensuring his legacy endures.”

The coordinator of the outreach, Chief Shakirudeen Olatoye, Baale of Onipara, recalled one of the late monarch’s well-known sayings:

“Engaging in philanthropy can lead to personal fulfilment, growth, and a deeper understanding of societal issues. He always wanted to leave a lasting impact and be remembered for his positive influence.”

Chief Olatoye added: “Our late monarch believed that philanthropy not only benefits those in need but also enriches the lives of those who give.”