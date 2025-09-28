Presidential Visit: TMO urges Tinubu to inspect Imo’s local roads, calls for focus on grassroots needs

Owerri—The Mazi Organization (TMO) has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, ahead of his planned visit to Imo State, to look beyond ceremonial project commissions and inspect the condition of state and local roads.

In a statement signed by Cajetan Duke, JP, spokesman for the group and issued on behalf of Mazi Chima Matthew Amadi, TMO welcomed the President’s visit but expressed concern that many state and local infrastructure needs remain unaddressed.

While acknowledging projects slated for inauguration, the group called for a balanced approach that equally prioritises maintenance and rehabilitation of rural roads, health centres, schools and other frontline services. TMO said that ordinary citizens should benefit directly from public investments.

The statement questioned the pace of some works and urged the President to see conditions on key thoroughfares such as Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Drive, Owerri–Port Harcourt Road and Hospital Road, so officials could assess needs on the ground.

TMO also called for stronger accountability, greater attention to local government needs, and development planning that ensures federal and state interventions reach grassroots communities across the state.

The group concluded by asking both federal and state authorities to prioritise projects that improve living standards and economic opportunities for residents.