Preparations in full swing as Enugu’s Amechi Uwani community plans grand Ofala festival

The Amechi Uwani Autonomous Community in Enugu South Local Government Area is aglow with excitement as preparations for its Ofala Festival gather momentum.

In a statement issued in Enugu on Saturday, the Chairman of the Ofala Festival Central Planning Committee, Prof. Victor Nnam, announced that the community will celebrate the festival in grand style as part of efforts to honour traditional leadership and showcase cultural heritage.

The festival is being organised in honour of His Royal Highness, Igwe J.A.E. Ogbodo, the Ohachirieze II of Amechi Uwani Awkunanaw, in recognition of his leadership and the enduring traditions of the people.

“The Ofala Festival is not just a celebration of our revered monarch, but a vibrant reflection of our people’s rich cultural heritage passed down from generation to generation,” Prof. Nnam said.

He explained that the event would serve as a rallying point for indigenes at home and in the diaspora, as well as friends and well-wishers, adding: “It is an opportunity to showcase the beauty of our customs, strengthen community bonds, and celebrate the Igweship institution, which remains a pillar of identity, unity, and development in Amechi Uwani.”

The festival is scheduled for Saturday, December 27, 2025, at 12 noon, and will take place at the Greater Amechi Awkunanaw Unity Field, Ofia Utu.

As part of the celebration, Igwe Ogbodo will confer honorary traditional titles on deserving sons and daughters of Amechi Uwani and other distinguished individuals who have made notable contributions to community development.

Highlights of the festival will include traditional dances, cultural displays, royal blessings, masquerade performances, and appearances by dignitaries from across Enugu State and beyond.