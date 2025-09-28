Poverty Fight: Prestige Elite Club, NOWA skill centre empower residents

By Esther Onyegbula

The Prestige Elite Club of Nigeria, in partnership with the Naval Officers’ Wives Association (NOWA) Skill Acquisition Centre, has graduated over 50 beneficiaries from its free empowerment programme aimed at tackling poverty and unemployment through vocational training.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony in Lagos, Vice President of the club, Mrs. Maureen Anyanwu, said the initiative, which ran for six months, was designed to equip participants with practical skills in fashion design, catering, barbing, photography, computer training, and hairdressing.

According to her, the empowerment drive was conceived earlier this year as part of the club’s humanitarian projects. She disclosed that beneficiaries underwent close monitoring and practical supervision throughout the programme to ensure quality outcomes.

“They are gurus now. In less than three months, many who never held a sewing machine are making clothes, and those who had never baked now make cakes,” Anyanwu said.

She noted that while the training had ended, the club planned to further support selected beneficiaries with start-up resources during its end-of-year activities.

President of the club, Mr. Ukhun Ehidiamen Anthony, explained that the programme was inspired by the rising level of poverty in the country, stressing that the club opted for sustainable empowerment rather than short-term relief.

“It is one thing to give someone a fish, it is another to teach the person how to fish. That was why we came up with this idea. Even after graduation, they are not leaving us; we have their database and will continue to link them with opportunities,” he said.

Anthony added that the club already has plans to set up a secretariat equipped with machines for soap-making and other productions, which graduates can access free of charge to build their businesses.

On the partnership with NOWA, he said the collaboration was a turning point for the project as the centre already had the environment, equipment and facilitators needed for effective training.

Officer-in-Charge of the NOWA Skill Acquisition Centre, Lt. E. Yunusa, described the transformation of participants as “amazing,” noting that many who were novices are now proficient.

“People who couldn’t even fix thread on a machine are now able to make clothes they can proudly wear. Those who didn’t know how to mix sugar and flour are now baking excellent cakes. This shows that with commitment, anyone can learn,” Yunusa said, while commending the Prestige Elite Club for sponsoring the training.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Nkechinyere Lovinna Ossai, who enrolled for advanced tailoring, said the training gave her the confidence and skill to set up her own fashion business after retirement.

“Most times when I finish sewing, I look at the clothes and praise myself. This opportunity has given me settlement and a future. I am grateful to the club and pray more people get this chance,” she said.

The Prestige Elite Club, a self-funded humanitarian group, pledged to continue its empowerment initiative with more batches in 2026, while also expanding projects in education, health, water, sanitation and prison outreaches.