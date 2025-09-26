Potable Water Supply: Lagos to concession 7 mini, micro waterworks

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

…Mulls rehabilitation of others under 2025–2030 plan

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has unveiled plans to concession seven mini and micro waterworks to private investors as part of efforts to boost potable water supply under its 2025–2030 Strategic Business Plan.

The pilot scheme will cover waterworks in Lekki, Akilo, Victoria Island Annex, Magodo, Abesan, Alexander, and Apapa.

According to the Lagos Water Corporation (LWC), the initiative will be executed through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) designed to rehabilitate, upgrade, and operate the facilities in lots to financially capable investors.

Managing Director of LWC, Engr. Mukhtaar Tijani, announced the plan during a stakeholder engagement, noting that only six of the state’s 48 mini and micro waterworks are currently functional—a situation that underscores the urgency for reform.

“This initiative will bring in private sector financing, expertise, and innovation to revive Lagos’ water supply system, which has suffered years of underinvestment,” Tijani explained.

The LWC stressed that the scheme is not privatisation, as ownership of the assets will remain with the state government. Instead, private operators will manage rehabilitation and operations to improve efficiency and service delivery.

The bidding process, Tijani assured, will strictly follow the Lagos State Public Procurement Law of 2012 to ensure transparency and accountability.

He also gave assurances of job security for LWC staff, urging them to embrace capacity-building opportunities and improved productivity.

“If the pilot scheme succeeds, more waterworks will be rehabilitated in phases, with the goal of expanding access to potable water for millions of Lagos residents,” Tijani said.