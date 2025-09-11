Porous borders, insufficient patrols: Police can’t end VIP protection – IGP Egbetokun

Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun

…Says officers attached to VIPs through deception will be withdrawn

By Kingsley Omonobi

Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has said the Nigeria Police Force cannot completely stop the deployment of officers to protect Very Important Personalities (VIPs) and private individuals, stressing that some categories of people must be secured.

“We cannot do away entirely with protecting our VIPs. These are employers of labour, owners of industries who pay thousands of workers, and top government functionaries. The ones we are withdrawing officers from are those who used deception to get our men,” he said.

Egbetokun stated this in Abuja on Thursday during a meeting with Border Patrol Squadron Commanders, where he admitted that the force’s manpower is overstretched as many officers are attached to VIPs instead of border security.

Highlighting Nigeria’s “vast and complex” borders spanning over 4,000km of land boundaries and long maritime corridors, the IGP warned that porous borders have fueled the inflow of arms, contraband, human trafficking, and infiltration by terrorists.

He urged border commanders to see themselves as “guardians of Nigeria’s doors,” stressing:

“A house without a door is a shelter for strangers. Our borders are Nigeria’s doors. If they are weak, every danger walks in freely. If they are strong, our children can sleep soundly.”

Citing the 2024 interception of a container from Turkey carrying over 800 rifles and 100,000 rounds of ammunition, he said intelligence and collaboration remain vital in border policing.

Egbetokun emphasized the need for synergy with Customs, Immigration, Armed Forces, and other security agencies, adding that criminals now use sophisticated tools like drones, forged documents, and encrypted networks.

“We cannot fight 21st-century crime with 20th-century tools. Technology—surveillance systems, drones, biometric scanners, and data analysis—are necessities, not luxuries,” he said.

The IGP also pledged improved welfare for officers, promising better tools, mobility, housing, and insurance. “We cannot ask you to give your best if your welfare is neglected. As long as I lead, I will continue to fight for your welfare,” he assured.