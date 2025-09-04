Pope Leo calls for Gaza ceasefire as he hosts Israel’s Herzog

This handout made available by The Vatican Media on May 24, 2025, shows Pope Leo XIV greeting the Roman Curia and Vatican employees, at the Aula Paolo VI (Paul VI Audience Hall), in The Vatican. Pope Leo XIV took his message of building bridges and promoting dialogue to the Roman Curia on May 24, in his first audience with members of the Catholic Church’s governing body. (Photo by Simone Risoluti / VATICAN MEDIA / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY CREDIT “AFP PHOTO / VATICAN MEDIA” – NO MARKETING – NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS – DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Pope Leo XIV has hosted Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the Vatican and brought up the Gaza war to push for a quick resumption of negotiations on a ceasefire.

After holding talks with the head of the Catholic Church, Herzog met with Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin, , the Holy See said on Thursday.

The Holy See reiterated that it considers the two-state solution, which envisions the peaceful co-existence of an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel to be the only viable solution to the conflict.

The two state solution would also guarantee a future for the Palestinian people, it said.

The Israeli government rejects the two-state solution, claiming it would be a threat to the country’s existence.

Herzog took to social media after meeting the pope to thank him for “the warm welcome today at the Vatican.”

“Above all else, Israel is striving in every possible way to bring home the hostages held in brutal captivity by Hamas,” he wrote on X.

“Israel yearns for a day when the peoples of the Middle East, the Children of Abraham will live together in peace, partnership, and hope.

“The Pope’s inspiration and leadership in the struggle against hatred and violence, and in promoting peace around the world, is valued and vital.

“I look forward to deepening our cooperation for a better future of justice and compassion.”

Relations between Israel and the Vatican noticeably cooled under Leo’s predecessor Francis, who repeatedly called for the release of the hostages from Gaza and met with their families several times.

However, the late pope also increasingly criticised the conduct of the Israeli military in Gaza.

During public appearances, Leo has repeatedly called for an immediate ceasefire in the embattled coastal region.

He has also been urging dialogue and reconciliation, reminding listeners above all of the suffering of children.