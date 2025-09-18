Polls: Araoye, Ekiti South West APC leaders back Oyebanji, Tinubu

By Dickson Omobola

ILAWE-EKITI – Ahead of the 2026 governorship and 2027 general elections, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti South West Local Government Area, Mr. Makinde Araoye, has led party leaders, executives, delegates, and members to unanimously endorse Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s second-term bid and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election campaign.

The endorsement was formalised at a well-attended meeting in Ilawe-Ekiti, which brought together APC stakeholders across the local government, including political leaders, local and ward executives, delegates, and grassroots supporters.

Among the notable figures present were: Ekiti South West Local Government Chairman, Mr. Richard Apolola; Mr. Oluwole Ariyo; former Special Adviser to the Governor on Social Investments, Yemisi Ayokunle; Ekiti State House of Assembly member for Ekiti South West Constituency I, Mr. Tony Adaramodu; Tope Agidi; Fola Afolalu; State Exco member, Mr. Adedara Phillips; Chief Gbenga Agbona; Special Adviser to the Governor on Parliamentary Matters, Mr. Raphael Abiola Olowookere; APC Local Government Chairman, Felix Olajide; Igbara-Odo/Ogotun LCDA Chairperson, Bose Arowolaju; Ogundana Benjamin; Olaluwoye; and Senior Special Assistant to the Governor, Tunji Amodi, among others.

Speaking at the event, Araoye praised Governor Oyebanji’s achievements in office and assured that the APC structure in Ekiti South West would be fully mobilised to secure his re-election.

He also reaffirmed his support for President Tinubu’s reforms, describing them as “bold measures laying the foundation for Nigeria’s renewal.”

Araoye urged party members to intensify mobilisation efforts for new voter registration across wards and communities, stressing that a well-prepared grassroots base remains the key to victory at the polls.