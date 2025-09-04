Poll rates Tajudeen Abbas as most loved Speaker

Tajudeen Abbas

A new survey of lawmakers in the House of Representatives has rated Tajudeen Abbas, Speaker of the 10th Assembly, as the most loved presiding officer in recent democratic history.

The survey, conducted among a sample of 50 members — comprising 25 returning lawmakers and 25 first-term members — revealed widespread approval of Abbas’ leadership style, which respondents described as “inclusive, accessible, and reform-driven.”

Many lawmakers praised Abbas for transcending party lines, ensuring that all members feel valued, and strengthening the legislative process.

A first-term lawmaker said, “As a new member, you would ordinarily expect to be sidelined, but Speaker Abbas has shown us that the House belongs to all of us. He reaches out, he listens, and he makes us feel like equal stakeholders. That’s something rare in parliamentary politics.”

A returning lawmaker added, “I have served under three different Speakers, but Tajudeen Abbas is different. He does not carry himself with arrogance. He treats everyone with respect and consults widely before major decisions are taken. That has endeared him to members across divides.”

Abbas has also been credited for enhancing oversight and legislative output. Several respondents noted that the current House has moved more motions and passed more bills in its two years than previous assemblies.

However, a few lawmakers voiced reservations, mainly from the perspective of wanting a more confrontational Speaker.

A member from Rivers State in the opposition commented: “We respect Speaker Abbas, but we would like a Speaker who is more aggressive in challenging the executive on certain issues. That is the only point where we feel he could be bolder.”

Yet, many cited Abbas’ neutrality and fairness as a reason for their admiration. A PDP member from Kebbi State said, “His leadership does not favour PDP or APC. In fact, that impartiality is why we love him. Everyone feels represented, and politics does not interfere with the work of the House.”

Members also applauded the Speaker for reforms in welfare, particularly through the House Committee on House Services, which manages the work environment for lawmakers.

One lawmaker said, “Gone are the days we worked in offices without WiFi or functioning air conditioning. Today, under Abbas, our offices are fully equipped, and members are happy. It’s a tangible improvement in our day-to-day working life.”

Another new member highlighted the decentralisation of power: “The Speaker has empowered committees to function effectively. Chairs are trusted to deliver on their mandates, which has improved efficiency and visibility in legislative work.”

Several respondents also praised Abbas’ intellectual depth, noting that his academic background informs his methodical approach to debates and policy-making. “He is not just a politician; he is a thinker,” said one returning lawmaker.

Overall, the survey suggests that Speaker Abbas has succeeded in uniting a diverse chamber, combining reformist zeal with fairness and attention to the welfare of its members.

As one participant summed it up: “Love is not a word often used in politics, but in this House, it is the best way to describe how members feel about Speaker Abbas.”

