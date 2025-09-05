Politics fraught with betrayals — Jonathan

Jonathan

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – FORMER President Goodluck Jonathan, yesterday, said Nigeria’s political atmosphere was full of betrayals and lies.

Jonathan stated this in Benin City, Edo State, during the 70th birthday ceremony of his former Chief of Staff and former deputy governor of Edo State, Chief Mike Oghiadomhe, which attracted many dignitaries including former governors Lucky Igbinedion, Osarhiemen Osunbor and Adams Oshiomhole and Ibrahim Dakwambo of Gombe State and others.

Jonathan said Oghiadomhe was an ally that can be trusted all time.

“I became president, then post presidency, one of the few friends that can give up their necks for me is Mike. You know politics in the Nigerian standard is about betrayals.

“You find it difficult to see somebody who will say the same thing in the morning and in the evening. I’ve witnessed a lot of betrayals, especially my 2015, election, and Mike is somebody who would take a bullet on my behalf.”

On his part, the deputy governor of Edo State, Dennis Idahosa, who represented Governor Monday Okpebholo, said the foundation he laid as deputy was what is still being followed while Lucky Igbinedion said he had no reservation handing over the affairs of the state to Ogiadomhe as his deputy governor when he needed to travel abroad.

Oahiomhole said whenever he discussed politics with the celebrant, he always told him that wherever Jonathan is, is where he would be. He commended his wife, Lousia for being a dependable wife.