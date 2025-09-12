Police sanction eight erring officers for misconduct in Ondo

The Police Command in Ondo State reports that no fewer than eight officers have been sanctioned for professional misconduct in the last two months.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr Adebowale Lawal, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Akure on Friday.

Lawal said that the command under his leadership was adhering strictly to the professional ethics and norms of the Nigeria Police.

The Commissioner of Police explained that the sanction was based on complaints received from members of the public during the period.

He noted that the command had given members of the public avenues in making complaints and showing their grievances on any erring officers and men of the command.

“We have the monitoring units. We have the provost. We have the complaint response unit (CRU).

“So, once we get complaints about any officer, that person faces it. Some have been detained while some have been queried. It depends on your rank or you face the room trial.

“As a matter of fact, we talk about it daily: corruption, extortion and illegal roadblock. We warn our men to desist from such. If you are caught, you will face the music.

“So far, so good, about eight officers of the command have been sanctioned in last two months,” he said.

Lawal, who commended the public for the command’s success over the past two months, asked the public to feel free to report their complaints to the divisional police officer, the police area commander, or to call him directly.

He urged members of the public to continue providing the command with relevant information for the safety and protection of lives and property.

According to him, he has made himself accessible to the public, closely monitoring all officers and men in the command to ensure the efficiency and proficiency of policing.

He appreciated the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, for the prompt payment of police salaries, noting that some personnel had been promoted due to their excellent performance, while others were rewarded.

Lawal added that he personally appreciated the personnel who excelled during the previous week, as reviewed during the weekly activities.

“Just call my number and I will pick. I have asked the DPOs and Area Commanders to make their cell phone numbers known and accessible as well.

“I go out to check area commands and units because I am not an armchair commander.

“We have to lead by example, and that is the mission of the IGP. So, we have to key into it: transparency, accountability, and cooperation with other agencies, which, of course, we are enjoying.

“There’s no rivalry, no competition,” he told NAN.

He stated that comprehensive and regular stakeholder meetings with the public had been a significant contributor to the success of the command since his assumption of duty on June 30, 2025.

The CP stated that the IGP had made it a priority to train and retrain personnel in diligent investigation and crime fighting, so that there would be a strong prosecution of suspects in court.

Lawal added that the command had prepared an operational order for the ember months to ensure that the last quarter of the year was crime-free in Ondo State.

Vanguard News